METLEN signs landmark Gallium agreement with U.S. technology company

METLEN Energy & Metals has signed a strategically significant agreement for Greece and Europe’s critical raw materials industry, securing a long-term partnership to supply approximately 25% of the annual gallium production from its planned production facility in Greece.

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The deal is the first major commercial agreement between a European gallium producer and a leading U.S. technology company, at a time when Europe is seeking to reduce its dependence on geographically concentrated sources of supply.

Gallium is a critical raw material used in artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, renewable energy technologies, and defense applications. METLEN’s investment has already been recognized by the European Commission as a Strategic Project.

Company statement

METLEN announced that it has entered into a long-term agreement to supply approximately 25% of the annual gallium output from its planned production facility in Greece.

The financial terms of the agreement remain confidential.

The agreement represents the first major commercial gallium supply deal between a European producer and a leading U.S. technology company, marking a strategic milestone in Europe’s efforts to strengthen the resilience of its critical raw materials supply chain.

Gallium is considered a critical raw material, essential for:

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Advanced renewable energy infrastructure

Telecommunications

Defense technologies

Today, global gallium production is heavily concentrated geographically, making the development of alternative and reliable sources of supply strategically important for industrial economies worldwide.

METLEN is the first company in Europe to establish integrated gallium production and the first to secure a commercial agreement for European-produced gallium, positioning both Greece and Europe at the forefront of a new strategic industrial value chain.

The achievement follows years of research and innovation by the company’s R&D teams, based at the historic Aluminium of Greece industrial facilities under METLEN’s newly established Critical & Rare Metals division.

Evangelos Mytilineos: “A new industrial chapter”

Executive Chairman Evangelos Mytilineos commented:

“We are particularly proud that METLEN is pioneering a new industrial chapter for both Greece and Europe through the successful development of gallium production by our teams at the Aluminium of Greece plant.

For the first time in METLEN’s history, one of our metallurgical products has attracted such strong interest from leading industrial economies around the world. This reflects both the strategic importance of gallium and the confidence that leading global technology companies have in the quality and reliability of our material, which has already undergone extensive certification and evaluation testing.”

Strategic Project Recognized by the EU

METLEN’s flagship gallium production investment has been officially designated a Strategic Project by the European Commission under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).

The project’s strategic importance has also been recognized by the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved financing under the REPowerEU initiative.

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