bitcoin-slips-under-$63,000-despite-iran-deal-hopes-as-coldcard-losses-rattle-market

Bitcoin, ether and other majors slipped on Monday even as macro conditions improved on fresh talk of a US-Iran deal, with the market still jolted by a Coldcard wallet exploit that has shown no sign of containment.

$BTC dropped from a Sunday high of $63,600 to $62,800 on Monday, down 1% on the day and 4% over the past week. Ether fell over 1% to $1,858 and has not managed $1,900 since last week, down 5% on the seven-day view. XRP slipped almost 1% to $1.07, solana half a percent to nearly $73, and dogecoin the same to just under 7 cents.

BNB was the only major in the green, flat on the day and up 1.6% on the week. Hyperliquid’s HYPE fell 1% to $52.52 and is down 12.8% over seven days, the worst of the top ten.

The macro tape was pointing the other way all morning. Brent crude futures for October dropped as much as 7.3% to $81.55 a barrel after President Donald Trump said he had called off a strike on Iran and would open fresh talks Monday, with Saudi Arabia among the allies pushing for a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.