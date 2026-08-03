Mandatory e-invoicing from October — what changes for well over a million businesses

A 70-day countdown begins today, Monday 3/8, for more than one million Greek businesses, which must now all move – without exception – into the era of e-invoicing. By 30 September, every business must complete the necessary adjustments and declarations, since from October handwritten or manually processed invoices will be a thing of the past for good.

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The transition will be completed over August and September. Obligations change from 12 October, when businesses will be required to issue all documents for business-to-business transactions (invoices, delivery notes, goods receipt notes, etc.) exclusively in digital form, connected online to AADE.

However, businesses must notify AADE via its website (aade.gr/mydata) even before October, stating how they will transmit their documents: either by signing a contract with one of the 38 certified private providers of their choice, or by issuing invoices and documents through AADE’s own applications, timologio (for desktop and laptop use) and myDATAapp (for mobile devices).

In either case, transmission will take place automatically at the moment of the transaction.

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