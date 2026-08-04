bitcoin-price-outlook-improves-as-institutional-signals-turn-bullish-again

Bitcoin price outlook is turning bullish again as two major institutional signals arrive within hours of each other. A dormant wallet holding 16,400 $BTC worth over $1.04 billion suddenly became active after seven months, while Michael Saylor hinted that Strategy could soon resume Bitcoin accumulation. Although $BTC remains below a key resistance level, the latest whale activity and growing corporate buying expectations are strengthening confidence that the market could be preparing for its next major move.

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Dormant $1.04 Billion Bitcoin Whale Moves After Seven Months

On-chain tracking platform Lookonchain reported that a dormant wallet holding 16,400 $BTC, valued at roughly $1.04 billion, transferred its entire balance to a newly created address after remaining inactive for nearly seven months. At first glance, billion-dollar Bitcoin transfers often trigger fears of impending sell pressure. However, the transaction did not send coins to a centralized exchange. Instead, the $BTC was moved to another private wallet, indicating the transfer is more likely a custody restructuring than preparation for liquidation.

Whale wallet bc1qpt, holding 16,400 $BTC ($1.04B), transferred all 16,400 $BTC to a new wallet 1 hour ago after 7 months of inactivity.https://t.co/5dv6OXec9o pic.twitter.com/PDPEzTCTFs — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 3, 2026

Even so, the movement has drawn significant attention from market participants. Large dormant wallets becoming active frequently coincide with periods of elevated volatility, making the transaction an important development as Bitcoin trades near a technically critical support zone. Rather than signaling panic, the transfer reflects growing activity among long-term holders, a trend investors continue to monitor closely.

Michael Saylor Revives Bullish Sentiment With New Bitcoin Hint

Institutional optimism received another boost after Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, posted his trademark message, “Bitcoin Drive engaged,” ahead of the company’s weekly portfolio update. The cryptic post has sparked speculation that Strategy could resume Bitcoin purchases after pausing acquisitions for more than five weeks. The company has not announced a new purchase since acquiring 520 $BTC on June 22 and currently holds 843,775 $BTC, making it the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

Strategy Bitcoin Buy May Return As Saylor Drops New Hint Michael Saylor (@saylor) hinted that Strategy (@MicroStrategy) could resume Bitcoin $BTC purchases after a five week pause. His latest post, “Bitcoin Drive engaged,” came ahead of the company’s usual Monday update.… pic.twitter.com/8xqDEcd9g7 — BSCN (@BSCNews) August 3, 2026

Historically, Saylor’s brief social media posts have often preceded fresh Bitcoin accumulation announcements. While no purchase has been officially confirmed, investors are closely watching Strategy’s upcoming disclosure for another institutional buying update. If confirmed, another acquisition would reinforce the narrative that large institutions continue treating market weakness as an opportunity rather than a reason to exit.

Bitcoin Price Outlook: Bulls Defend Support While Eyes Turn to $80K

Bitcoin continues consolidating above a crucial support region after correcting from recent highs. Despite short-term weakness, sellers have struggled to force a decisive breakdown, suggesting buyers remain active near current levels. The daily chart indicates that Bitcoin is attempting to establish a higher low while reclaiming its short-term moving averages. Momentum indicators remain neutral but are gradually improving, hinting that bullish pressure is rebuilding.

The immediate resistance lies around $67,000-$68,000. A decisive breakout above this region could open the door toward $72,000, with the broader recovery target sitting near the $80,000-$84,000 supply zone highlighted on the chart. On the downside, failure to defend the current support could expose Bitcoin to another retest of the $60,000-$61,000 demand area before buyers attempt another recovery.

What’s Next For Bitcoin?

The latest whale transfer may have grabbed headlines, but the absence of exchange inflows suggests it is not an immediate bearish signal. Meanwhile, renewed speculation surrounding Strategy’s next Bitcoin purchase highlights that institutional demand remains a dominant force in the current market cycle.

If corporate accumulation resumes and Bitcoin successfully clears nearby resistance, the Bitcoin price outlook could shift decisively bullish, setting the stage for the next leg higher as long-term investors continue positioning ahead of a potential breakout.