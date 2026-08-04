Greek-owned vessel hit in the Strait of Hormuz – One seafarer missing

A new serious incident involving Greek interests has been recorded in the Strait of Hormuz, after the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Minoan Pioneer was struck by an unidentified projectile, leaving one member of its crew missing.

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The vessel is Greek-owned and is under the commercial and technical management of Modion Maritime Management. The registered owner is listed as Siena Seas S.A.

The incident occurred approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, at 22:00 UTC on August 3.

According to the British maritime security agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a merchant vessel transmitted a message via VHF Channel 16 reporting that it had been hit by an unidentified projectile.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Information from maritime security company Vanguard Tech indicates that the vessel that issued the distress signal was the Minoan Pioneer.

The strike reportedly affected the engine room, causing a complete blackout, while a fire subsequently broke out in the crew accommodation areas.

The crew fought to contain the flames and requested immediate assistance from nearby vessels.

According to the information available so far, the ship’s third engineer is missing. Neither his nationality nor the exact circumstances under which he disappeared have been disclosed.

The distress signal was also received by the tanker Suriname Prosperity, which was operating in the wider maritime area.

So far, it has not been announced whether the fire has been fully brought under control or whether the vessel has retained the ability to continue sailing under its own power.

The Minoan Pioneer, IMO number 9471630, is a bulk carrier with a deadweight capacity of 93,283 dwt.

Built in 2011, the vessel is approximately 229 meters long and 38 meters wide, and is insured for protection and indemnity risks through the Gard group.

The latest strike comes only one day after two other dangerous incidents involving tankers in Omani territorial waters.

The vessels Egypt Prosperity and On Pride reported explosions or warning shots at different locations within the Strait, although they ultimately sustained no damage.

The succession of incidents is once again heightening concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, at a time when vessels operating in the area face increased operational risks, attacks of unknown origin, and serious interference with communication and navigation systems.

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