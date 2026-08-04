saudi-arabia:-aramco’s-profits-surge-44%-despite-the-war-in-the-middle-east

Saudi oil giant Aramco announced today that its net profit rose by 44% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year, thanks to higher crude oil prices amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

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Aramco, one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies and the cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s economy, reported net income of 122.6 billion Saudi riyals ($32.7 billion) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 85 billion riyals ($22.67 billion) during the same period in 2025.

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