bitcoin-(btc)-has-been-grinding-between-$63k-and-$64k:-one-side-is-about-to-run-out-of-time

Bitcoin ( $BTC ) is holding around the $63.8K mark.

The price is under no immediate pressure to explode or crash.

Bitcoin ($BTC) is currently trading at $63,815, up by 1.70% on the day, with the trading volume surging 71% to $26.93 billion. The session has ranged between $62,226 and $64,163, implying a tight band. Over the last 24 hours, $86.34 million in $BTC liquidations have been recorded, as per Coinglass data.

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Moreover, a new week and a new month have begun, and choppy price action is expected for the first one to two weeks before a clear directional move emerges. Also, the high or low of August is likely to be established within this window.

The recent correction does not break the trend that has defined Bitcoin for over a decade; it reinforces the case that this is a mid-cycle reset, not the end of the bull run. Previous cycles delivered sharp pullbacks before breaking into price discovery.

Price has reclaimed support near $62,200 and is now pressing against the descending trendline. A confirmed breakout above that resistance would shift short-term momentum back toward bulls. The transition toward a bullish trend is already underway; the question is whether buyers can sustain it at the current level.

Bitcoin’s Key Support and Resistance Levels

On the upside, $64,000 is the immediate level $BTC bulls need to reclaim. A clean break above it could likely open the path toward $65,700 and potentially $67,200. Whale sell walls are positioned at $67,000; that is where serious resistance sits.

On the downside, $63,000 is the support holding the current structure together. Upon losing it, $61,000 comes into focus as the next crucial level. Furthermore, the buy wall of Bitcoin at $62,000 provides an additional floor below that.

The STDV plotting places a rejection zone around $65,000. The bulls either break through $64K cleanly or face another rejection before that level can be challenged. Significantly, a volume surge inside a tight range is the market loading up for a move. The direction from this $63K–$64K band will define $BTC’s trajectory.

Technical Outlook: Is $BTC at Risk of a Pullback?

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence line of Bitcoin is above the signal line, and the downward selling speed has slowed enough to trigger a bullish crossover. Short-term relief momentum is pushing back against the prevailing sell-off. As both lines are below zero, the larger timeframe remains bearish.

Traders handle this signal with caution, and often wait to see if the bounce fails near resistance to open new shorts at a better price. A closer look toward the MACD lines to cross above the zero line, which would officially confirm a macro trend reversal into bullish territory.

(Source: TradingView)

Besides, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54.40 exhibits a neutral market with a slight bullish bias, with equilibrium between buyers and sellers. Being over the 50 line shows that buyers have a very slight edge, but neither side is in strong control. It sits in the centre between oversold and overbought.

The price is under no immediate pressure to explode or crash. The $BTC market is either consolidating sideways or in the early, indecisive stages of building a new trend. A move above 60 signals buyers taking strong control, while a drop below 40 confirms sellers are taking over.