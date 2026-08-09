the-two-faces-of-the-greek-economy:-household-wealth-rises,-but-savings-fall-&-borrowing-grows

The financial position of Greek households is improving, and disposable income continues to rise. However, consumer spending is still being financed by drawing down savings and taking on new debt, suggesting that the cost-of-living crisis continues to weigh on household finances.

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According to the study “Income and Wealth: The Economic Position of Greek Households Compared with the Eurozone,” published in Alpha Bank’s August Economic Developments Bulletin, Greek households are experiencing a paradox: gains in one area of their finances are often offset by losses in another.

Property and Investments Are Worth More—But Paychecks Still Fall Short

The key lies in what makes up household wealth and income. While wages have increased, households that own assets—particularly real estate and financial investments—have benefited from rising asset values, whereas those relying solely on earned income have seen far fewer gains.

The report highlights several key findings:

Gross disposable household income has remained on an upward trajectory over the past two years and rose by 3.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 , slightly outpacing average inflation of 3% . According to Alpha Bank, this has helped households gradually recover part of the purchasing power lost during 2022–2023.

has remained on an upward trajectory over the past two years and rose by , slightly outpacing average inflation of . According to Alpha Bank, this has helped households gradually recover part of the purchasing power lost during 2022–2023. Income growth has been driven mainly by employment and economic activity . Wages increased by 4.3% , while self-employed income rose by 6% during the first quarter of 2026. Income generated from investments and other assets also contributed, though to a lesser extent.

. Wages increased by , while self-employed income rose by during the first quarter of 2026. Income generated from investments and other assets also contributed, though to a lesser extent. Household gross wealth exceeded €1 trillion at current prices in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 19% cumulative increase—or €161 billion—during 2024–2025. The rise reflected growth in both financial assets and non-financial assets, with higher property prices playing a particularly significant role.

Rising Wealth, Negative Savings

Despite these encouraging figures, the report emphasizes a more troubling reality:

Household savings remained negative, at approximately -3% of gross disposable income.

In other words, households are spending more than they earn.

According to Alpha Bank, private consumption exceeded disposable income in nominal terms, meaning that part of consumer spending continues to be financed from alternative sources.

Those sources are primarily:

Savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased bank borrowing.

Consumer Loans Becoming a Source of Liquidity

The report also points to a renewed increase in consumer lending.

The annual growth rate of consumer loans in Greece’s banking system reached 6.9% in June, indicating that consumption is once again being supported, at least in part, through borrowing.

This finding puts the discussion about household “wealth” into perspective.

While household balance sheets may appear stronger statistically, that does not necessarily mean the average family feels financially secure or has escaped the burden of high living costs.

Many households own little more than their monthly income and have no appreciating assets. Even homeowners and investors whose wealth has increased on paper cannot necessarily use those gains to pay monthly expenses unless they sell or monetize those assets.

A more valuable house, for example, does not automatically pay for groceries, rent, utility bills, or loan repayments.

Wealthy on Paper, Cash-Poor in Practice

The report also discusses the so-called “wealth effect”—the tendency for people to spend more when the value of their assets rises because they feel financially more secure.

However, the study cautions that higher asset values are not the same as greater financial resilience.

As property and investment prices rise:

Those without assets find them increasingly unaffordable.

Income from wages or business activity represents a shrinking share of overall wealth.

Financial well-being becomes increasingly determined not by how much people earn, but by how much the assets they own are worth.

In other words, wealth inflation can increase paper prosperity without improving day-to-day living standards.

Investment-Grade Status Boosted Household Wealth

The report concludes that a household’s financial position depends on both:

Disposable income , which determines its ability to consume and save.

, which determines its ability to consume and save. Wealth, including both financial and non-financial assets.

According to Alpha Bank, both measures have improved over the past two years.

The increase in household wealth has been supported by:

Strong tourism performance.

Improved macroeconomic conditions.

Greater fiscal credibility following Greece’s return to investment-grade credit status.

credit status. Rising prices on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Greece Still Trails the Eurozone on Income

Despite the improvements, Greece continues to lag behind most Eurozone countries in disposable income, even though its households compare more favorably in terms of median net wealth, largely because of widespread property ownership.

As a result, Greece presents a striking contrast:

Household wealth continues to increase.

Savings remain negative.

Consumer borrowing is rising.

Many households still feel financially strained despite stronger balance sheets.

The report concludes that these findings should inspire neither complacency nor excessive pessimism.

Greek households are in a stronger financial position than they were a few years ago, but the recovery remains fragile. Incomes are rising, assets are worth more, yet consumption continues to depend on depleting savings and increasing debt.

Ultimately, while both incomes and wealth have grown, the international cost-of-living pressures continue to prevent most households from feeling genuinely financially secure.

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