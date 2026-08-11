historic-properties-dating-back-to-the-12th-century-are-looking-for-new-owners

The buildings that carry a long history and were built one or more centuries ago are seeking yet another chapter in their lives, having already lived through several of them, as they enter the real-estate market.

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They have stood for decades or even centuries as silent witnesses to history, having housed generation after generation of the families who lived in them. Many people were born there, grew up there, lived there and eventually “departed.” The buildings, however, remained, and despite the undeniable weight of time, they are ready to welcome their next owners.

Whether renovated or in ruins, in Athens, Thessaloniki, or on the country’s islands and mainland, they inevitably constitute a special category of the market that follows its own rules.

Because every market also conceals a number of secrets that can prove to be traps, particularly in the case of listed historic properties, prospective buyers should examine every aspect before making their decision, while also following the advice of reputable real-estate agencies. Most of these agencies, after all, also have such properties in their listings.

From Chios to Ermioni

Greece Sotheby’s International Realty has a number of particularly characteristic examples in its portfolio. Among them is Villa Perivoli in Chios. Built in the 15th century during the Genoese occupation, the two-story villa extends over 248 sq. m. and “showcases elegant Genoese architecture with carved stone, cross-pattern masonry and curved vaulted ceilings,” according to the listing.

(€1.8 million Genoese villa Chios, 15th century)

On the ground floor there are two welcoming living rooms, a dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom and a utility room leading to the upper level. There, three spacious bedrooms, an office and a bathroom connect to a 25 sq. m. terrace offering serene views of the surrounding grove.

Next to the main residence is a 64 sq. m. 19th-century country house, which is ideal as a guesthouse. The property is set within a 14,200 sq. m. orange grove on the northwestern outskirts of the Kambos valley, and has its own well, irrigation system and a 72 sq. m. swimming pool. It is being sold for €1.8 million.

Perched at the top of Ano Syros, just below the Monastery of Saint George, Syrah is a historic property whose entrance dates back to the late 12th or early 13th century. Built as a fortress to protect the village’s inhabitants from pirate attacks, it offers breathtaking views of Ermoupoli and the endless blue of the Aegean.

(€1.7 million. Former fortress of Ano Syros, 13th century)

According to the listing, on clear days the view extends as far as Ikaria and Samos. Its stone walls evoke bygone eras, while combining with the modern comforts of today. Specifically, “the interiors of this beautiful home exude traditional character, warmth and charm.” Its 220 sq. m. include four bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms, with the asking price set at €1.7 million.

In ever-aristocratic Corfu, the same agency is offering two rare properties. First is the renowned Antico Rosso. It is an estate of striking beauty that once belonged to one of Corfu’s most prominent families and has been restored to its original splendor by its current owners.

(€8 million Antico Rosso Corfu, 17th century)

The 17th-century residence, built on the ruins of a 13th-century monastery, now has two floors with a total area of 1,750 sq. m., following extensive renovation work. Among other features, it has a 20-meter indoor swimming pool. The residence is surrounded by a 100-stremma estate with an ancient olive grove. It is described as a private paradise offering seclusion, although it is only a few minutes’ drive from Corfu Town. Its price, like the property itself, is unique: €8 million.

Dating from 1742 is the Venetian Campanile, near the village of Kompitsi, which was renovated approximately 30 years ago. It is considered one of the most beautiful and best-preserved traditional Corfiot mansions currently available for sale.

(€2.5 million Venetian Campanile Kompitsi Corfu, 1742)

The property can be used as a private residence or boutique hotel. Arranged across three wings, with a total area of 800 sq. m., it has 10 bedrooms, seven of which have en-suite bathrooms. It sits on a 5,964 sq. m. plot and is being sold for €2.5 million.

And from Corfu to Rhodes, where Greece Sotheby’s is advertising the Metropolis, which dates back to 1899.

It is a large historic property in Rhodes Town that “has been renovated in accordance with the neoclassical style and the strict standards required for a listed building, while benefiting from modern touches such as central heating, thermal insulation and underfloor air conditioning.” It is located in the old part of the city, with easy access to the port and the beach, while one of its distinctive features is the enclosed courtyard with a garden and kitchen. It is available for €650,000.

Another rare property offered by Sotheby’s is the stately Aurelia villa in Ermioni, Argolis. The exceptional 19th-century country residence sits on a 21-stremma estate with olive and fruit trees. “Upon entering this two-level residence, you feel as though you are traveling back in time. Your eyes immediately focus on the rich emerald-green and brown marble walls and the beautiful frescoes, the well-preserved period furnishings and the vintage floor tiles,” according to the listing. The 341 sq. m. property has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and spacious living rooms. It is being sold for €2.5 million.

(€2.5 million Villa Aurelia Ermioni, 19th century)

In Athens and Thessaloniki

The international real-estate agency Engel & Völkers also has a particularly rich collection of properties with long histories in its portfolio. Among them is a “historic architectural gem,” as the large 1930 building in the area of the National Archaeological Museum of Athens is described. With a total area of 2,282 sq. m. and 30 rooms, “this impressive property is a living testament to the city’s evolving architectural identity.”

Set within a five-story building, the property occupies the first, second and third floors, “offering unobstructed views and showcasing unique architectural details that capture the elegance of its era.”

Inside, it features exceptionally well-preserved decorative ceilings, with all the spaces conveying grandeur. “Although the property remains in its original condition and requires extensive renovation to regain its splendor, this is precisely what constitutes its charm: it offers the investor the opportunity to revive it by adapting it to modern uses, while at the same time highlighting its historic identity,” the listing emphasizes. It is available for €4 million.

And from this imposing mansion to a smaller listed property dating from 1890 in the historic center, offered by the same agency. It is located at the corner of Voreou and Athinas Streets, 220 meters from Monastiraki Square. The building’s façade was renovated in 2023, while the interior requires renovation.

The property consists of the ground floor, where there are two shops, and the first floor, which contains an apartment. The first shop consists of a 55.70 sq. m. basement, a 42.20 sq. m. ground floor and a 12.50 sq. m. mezzanine. The shop immediately next door is 12.50 sq. m., while a separate entrance leads to the 53 sq. m. first floor, where there is a bathroom and a small kitchen. Its price is €520,000. It is described as a “unique opportunity for those who want to invest in the historic center of Athens by converting it into a beautiful boutique hotel.”

A 1911 neoclassical residence in Plaka is among the rare historic properties being marketed by the same agency. “It features authentic architectural elements, such as high ceilings, a fireplace, wooden floors and large, bright reception rooms that showcase the old-world elegance of Athens,” as befits the so-called “neighborhood of the gods.”

(€1.75 million Neoclassical Plaka, 1911)

It extends across four levels and includes a raised ground floor with a large living room, kitchen and courtyard; a first floor with four bedrooms and two bathrooms; a second floor with a large room and terrace; as well as an independent 100 sq. m. basement with its own entrance. As noted, a reconstruction permit has already been issued for the property, including provision for the installation of an elevator. Its asking price has been set at €1.75 million.

In Thessaloniki, Engel & Völkers is offering, among other properties, a neoclassical and fully renovated listed building dating from 1896. It is located in the Agia Triada area, one of the city’s central locations, 160 meters from the New Waterfront.

With an area of 640 sq. m. and 10 rooms, the building “has been designated a work of art, combining the grandeur of another era with the functionality of a modern renovation,” which was completed in 2025 with absolute respect for the original architectural elements and in accordance with the specifications of the Archaeological Service.

The property sits on a 450 sq. m. plot, with parking for six vehicles, and consists of three levels (ground floor, first and second floors). Each floor has a large living room surrounded by four separate rooms, while the high windows provide abundant natural light from all sides. It is being sold for €2.9 million.

Mani and the Zagori Villages

The same agency offers several historic properties in the regions outside the major cities. One of them is a 1920 stone residential complex in Mani, near Areopoli. It is set on a lush 7,051 sq. m. plot and has spacious parking for up to four vehicles.

The building, with a total area of 308 sq. m., was renovated in 2000 with absolute respect for its architectural identity. It originally operated as a traditional olive press, which was converted into a residential complex while preserving its authentic character intact. The property consists of two independent buildings and is offered fully furnished and equipped with authentic period objects. It is offered for €495,000.

Even older, dating from 1900, is a two-story detached house in the medieval city of Rhodes. Fully renovated with high-quality materials, it has an area of 91 sq. m. and consists of two levels. The ground floor has a modern, fully equipped kitchen, a dining room and a WC, while upstairs there are three separate spaces and a bathroom, which can easily be adapted to the needs of the new owners. One of the rooms actually projects over the narrow alleyway and is one of the few properties in the medieval city with this distinctive feature. It is available for €280,000.

The same agency is also presenting Casa del Maestro, a rare listed property dating from 1809 and located directly next to the entrance to the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights of Rhodes. The property extends over a total area of 218 sq. m. across three levels, but requires renovation, offering significant investment potential (for a boutique hotel, traditional guesthouse, restaurant, etc.). Its asking price has been set at €1.6 million.

(€1.6 million Casa del Maestro Rhodes, 1809)

The major real-estate agency Ploumis-Sotiropoulos offers rare historic properties in various parts of the country. One of the most significant properties of this kind is in Hydra and “combines an elegant mansion with views of its picturesque harbor and an idyllic seaside estate on the same island,” which are being offered together. The stone residence is described as a jewel of the island’s traditional architecture.

(€6 million Mansion & estate with residence Hydra)

“The interiors, covering 200 sq. m., are tastefully furnished with a charming selection of furniture and works of art. It features multiple living areas with stone walls and arches, wooden beamed ceilings and two fireplaces. Three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen complete the comfortable residence. Multiple outdoor terraces are ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining, with the harbor as a backdrop, creating a spectacular setting, particularly at sunset,” according to the description.

In addition, just 15 minutes away by water taxi, there is the 106-stremma estate of land “rich in trees, creating an enchanting forest with two pristine beaches and a small private pier at its base,” which also includes a 153 sq. m. stone residence. Its price is correspondingly high, reaching €6 million.

Another attractive property from the same agency is located just a few meters from the beaches of Kourouta and Agia Marina in the Peloponnese. It is a 35-stremma estate “lush with centuries-old trees, fruit trees, 200 olive trees, vegetable gardens and Mediterranean plants.” At its center stands a historic 650 sq. m. residence, built in 1897.

(€2.35 million. Villa and estate Kouroutas, 1897)

The house includes large reception areas with a living room, dining room and fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, an office/second sitting room, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a second large semi-outdoor sitting area beside the swimming pool. It is offered for €2.35 million.

“The Lost Paradise” is the title given to the next rare property from the same agency. At the heart of a traditional Corfiot village in the north of the island, this historic property was the home of a well-known artist two centuries ago, with its buildings dating back to the Venetian period in the 16th century.

(€1 million Historic residence Corfu, 16th century)

Within a 71-stremma estate there are two structures, the main residence and the stables, consisting of a 565 sq. m. ground floor and a 192 sq. m. upper floor. They include spacious rooms with high ceilings, fireplaces and large windows, with the property’s coat of arms on the exterior wall. “The atmosphere of the old romantic era is everywhere, in every place where the painter and Princess Sissy spent hours talking,” the description characteristically states. The property requires extensive renovation and is priced at €1 million.

Ruins for a Boutique Hotel

The Old Olive Mill in Kardamyli is another of Ploumis-Sotiropoulos’s offerings. It is a property in the heart of the Messenian Mani, directly on the seafront.

(€3.5 million. Old Olive Oil Mill, Kardamyli, 1930)

“The abandoned olive mill was an architectural jewel of the 1930s and the center of this small community. The ruins of the buildings have a total area of 1,032 sq. m. on a 2,162 sq. m. estate,” according to the description. It is also noted that it can be rebuilt as a boutique hotel (there is a relevant proposal), as a unique villa, or as an art center or museum. It is offered for €3.5 million.

And again in Mani, but this time in Laconian Mani, at its very tip, in Cape Tainaron, there is a beautiful Tower House advertised by the same agency. “The house was traditionally reconstructed from the ruins of a 19th-century residence, which inspired its current owner to save it.

Its total area is 225 sq. m. and it consists of three main cells with vaulted ceilings and stonework, containing five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three kitchens and various living areas,” according to the description. The residence sits on a 1,826 sq. m. plot. Its price is €1.5 million.

And from Mani to the Zagori villages of Epirus, where the same agency offers two historic guesthouses. One was built in 1899 by a prominent family from Constantinople. It has an area of 580 sq. m. and “consists of large, beautiful reception areas and eight bedrooms with their bathrooms. It also includes a staff room, cellars with vaulted ceilings and a 690 sq. m. garden. The property, which has been designated as a listed building, has been lovingly renovated with attention to the traditional elements that make it stand out,” according to the description. It is being sold for €450,000.

The second traditional stone guesthouse is located in one of the most picturesque villages of Central Zagori. It is a boutique hotel with a total area of 371 sq. m., offering unobstructed and enchanting views of the imposing mountains of the region. It was built in 1850 and restored in 2000 with absolute respect for the local architecture.

The renovation highlighted the building’s traditional features while combining them with modern comforts. The guesthouse has eight rooms with en-suite bathrooms, six of them with fireplaces, while the common areas include a lounge, a sitting room with a fireplace, a breakfast room, and more. There is also potential for an additional 89 sq. m. of construction for tourism use or 29 sq. m. for residential use. The asking price has been set at €650,000. It is also noted that the neighboring guesthouse, with an area of 487 sq. m., is likewise available for sale.

Returning to an island destination, the same agency is marketing a unique traditional residence in Skopelos. It may not be distinguished by its luxury, but its location alone justifies its description as “an artist’s oasis.”

(€475,000 Skopelos Residence, 19th century)

At the edge of a picturesque village, overlooking the endless blue of the Aegean and the island of Skiathos, it was built in the late 19th century and renovated “with love and in an artistic manner” 100 years after its original construction. The 154 sq. m. house is set within a 3,456 sq. m. garden filled with Mediterranean plants.

The residence includes a main living room with a traditional fireplace, a master suite with its own sitting area and library, and two bedrooms with one bathroom. An independent cottage with its own bedroom completes the interior spaces. It is offered for €475,000.

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