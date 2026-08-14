equation-founder-trims-bitcoin-holdings,-eyes-re-entry-at-$45k–$55k

Vida, the founder of the decentralized lending protocol Equation, has sold one-third of their Bitcoin portfolio, according to on-chain analyst ai_9684xtpa. The move comes as Vida indicated plans to repurchase BTC at lower price levels of $45,000 to $55,000 within the next one to three years.

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Details of the Sale

The sale follows Vida’s purchase of $3 million worth of spot Bitcoin in early February at an average price of $59,000. The exact size of the remaining portfolio has not been disclosed, but the transaction reflects a strategic shift in response to current market conditions.

Market Outlook and Macro Concerns

In a statement, Vida expressed caution about the sustainability of any new bull market, noting that emerging narratives remain vulnerable to shifts in the AI sector, as well as volatility in U.S. Treasurys and the dollar. This perspective aligns with broader concerns among crypto investors about the impact of macroeconomic factors on digital asset prices.

Why This Matters

Vida’s decision is notable given Equation’s role in the DeFi space, and it reflects a growing trend of long-term holders taking profits amid uncertainty. The planned re-entry range suggests a belief that Bitcoin may face further downside before a potential recovery, which could signal continued market turbulence.

Conclusion

While individual trading decisions are not always indicative of market direction, Vida’s move highlights the cautious sentiment prevailing among some institutional and high-net-worth participants. Investors will be watching whether Bitcoin approaches the $45,000–$55,000 zone, which could present a buying opportunity for those with a longer time horizon.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Vida?

Vida is the founder of Equation, a decentralized lending protocol. They recently sold a portion of their Bitcoin holdings.

Q2: Why did Vida sell Bitcoin?

Vida cited concerns about the current market narrative and macroeconomic volatility, including the AI sector and U.S. Treasury and dollar fluctuations.

Q3: What is Vida’s plan for Bitcoin?

Vida plans to repurchase Bitcoin at prices between $45,000 and $55,000 within the next one to three years, indicating a long-term bullish outlook despite short-term caution.