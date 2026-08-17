Fields first, homes next: The major property checks begin — what changes with the new registry

The first test of the MIDA (Property Ownership and Management Registry) will take place in the fields. This is where an error in the ATΑK, a KAEK number that does not match, or a lease agreement that does not correctly reflect who uses the land could lead to an additional check before an agricultural subsidy is paid.

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That is why agricultural land is at the forefront of the planning for the new Property Ownership and Management Registry, as the timetable for the OSDΕ agricultural declaration system and subsidy payments leaves limited time.

Homes, holiday properties, plots and other real estate will follow at a later stage.

The decision to prioritize agricultural land is not accidental. The AADE itself has incorporated into the design of the new system for the 2026 Single Application for Aid the use of MIDA and Hellenic Cadastre data for privately owned, leased or granted agricultural parcels. The new Registry is thus intended to become another link in the system used to identify parcels and verify the relationship between farmers and the land they declare.

This approach does not start from scratch. Cross-checking information from different databases has already been used to inspect agricultural parcels and previous payments.

The new 2026 EAE model goes even further: instead of extensive manual data entry, the application moves to a guided process, using information already available in the information systems of public bodies. According to the AADE’s official guide, the goal is to reduce discrepancies and corrections after submission.

The next step is to create an even more complete picture of the ownership and use of each parcel. Alongside the E9 tax declaration and the ATAK, the KAEK and the Cadastre will be incorporated, together with lease or concession data and geospatial checks. The aim is to verify not only which parcel is being declared, but also who owns it and under what right the farmer requesting the subsidy is using it.

The subsidy timetable

The new model is already visible in the 2026 EAE. The application is submitted digitally through the AADE, and the process is based on identification, pre-filling information from available sources, and checks before submission is completed. The AADE itself describes the philosophy of the new system as a transition from extensive manual data entry to a guided and controlled process.

The timetable for applications and payments is what gives the agricultural component of MIDA particular time sensitivity. Parcels linked to subsidies are now entering a denser network of identification and cross-checks, while the relevant deadlines are running.

The AADE has outlined the role MIDA is intended to play in the new system, without having so far announced that the relevant operational integration has been completed across its full scope. The agricultural component of the new Registry is therefore racing against the timetable for applications, checks and payments.

Which farmers need to pay attention

Greater attention is required from producers cultivating leased or granted agricultural parcels. In these cases, it must be possible to establish who owns the land, who is actually using it, and what relationship gives that person the right to cultivate it and declare it for subsidy purposes.

Also on the “radar” are farmers with an incorrect ATAK or KAEK, parcels that cannot be properly identified, and cases where the information in the E9, Cadastre and subsidy application does not match. Leases and land concessions also require particular attention, as the direction of the new system is that every declared parcel should be linked to a specific and verifiable right of use.

In practice, a chain of checks is being created that starts with the E9 and ATAK, passes through the KAEK and Cadastre, verifies ownership and the lease or concession relationship, and ends with the farmer and the subsidy application. If one link does not match the others, the case may require an additional check or correction.

This is also where the reason for prioritizing agricultural land lies. Fields come first because there is a clock ticking there that does not currently exist for an apartment or holiday home: the clock of applications, checks and ultimately agricultural subsidy payments.

After the fields come homes, holiday properties and plots

After the initial phase involving agricultural parcels, the much larger operation of consolidating the picture of the rest of the country’s real estate will follow. Apartments, detached houses, holiday homes, plots and commercial properties will gradually enter the new system, with the goal of giving every property a single digital profile instead of having its information fragmented across different databases. The current planning places the full development of the project within 2027, although this is not yet a final deadline for property owners.

And this is perhaps where MIDA faces its greatest challenge. The E9 and the Cadastre do not always show the same “snapshot” of a property. Tests of the new system have highlighted difficulties in matching the data, particularly in cases involving outstanding ownership issues, land consolidation, or areas where cadastral mapping has not been completed.

For property owners, this means that the first task will essentially be to see what the state knows about their property and whether all the registries are saying the same thing. The E9 record will need to “match” the Cadastre record and the other available data so that discrepancies can be identified and corrected.

Up to 8–10 months for corrections

The important point is that, for this second phase, the system is not expected to move from one day to the next to full cross-checks and penalties.

The planning presented so far provides for a transitional period of approximately eight months, while other information puts the window at up to 8–10 months, allowing property owners to see their information collected in one place, identify errors and make the necessary corrections. However, this period should not yet be regarded as a definitive deadline until the final implementation framework is specified.

The logic behind the transitional period is to prevent owners from facing penalties for discrepancies that may stem from different or outdated records. First, the property profile will be displayed, owners will be given an opportunity to review and correct it, and only then will the large-scale automated cross-checks between MIDA, E9 and the Cadastre follow.

What every property owner should check

For property owners, the practical message is simple: before full cross-checks begin, they should make sure that the different “snapshots” of their property match.

The focus will be on matching the ATAK and KAEK, the square-meterage, the ownership percentage and type of property right, and the actual use of the property. If a home is rented out or has been granted for use, the corresponding use relationship should also be correctly recorded.

Particular attention is needed for older properties, inheritances, properties with multiple co-owners, and cases where changes have been made that have not been recorded in the same way across all databases. In straightforward cases, the solution may simply be a correction of the records, while more complex cases may require assistance from an accountant, engineer or notary.

Discrepancies, after all, do not in themselves indicate concealed assets. Differences in square-meterage, co-ownership percentages or the description of a property may result from old records or information that has not been updated.

That is why the model being considered is essentially “corrections first, cross-checks afterward”: a period of adjustment followed by the system’s full operation.

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