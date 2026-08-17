Tighter supply from a reduced number of properties, stronger demand and price growth outstripping both the European average and other Mediterranean markets are the hallmarks of Greek “Airbnb” listings this summer.

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

Greece is outperforming its rival Mediterranean tourism markets, recording stronger figures both in average pricing and in revenue for owners and managers, at a time when the Europe-wide trend towards extending the season into autumn continues this year too.

Specifically, data from AirDNA, the well-known short-term rental data provider, show that Greek hosts raised their prices significantly this July compared with last year, with the average daily rate (ADR) nationwide climbing 12.8% year-on-year to €200.35, a figure markedly higher than the European average increase of 8.2%, which brought the average price to €159.

Year-on-year, prices for Greek “Airbnb” listings have risen by a wider margin than in the other major tourism markets of southern Europe and the Mediterranean.

- Greek Airbnb prices outpacing the rest of Europe this summer appeared first on - English.