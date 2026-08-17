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    Greek Airbnb prices outpacing the rest of Europe this summer

    Greek Airbnb prices outpacing the rest of Europe this summer

    By Greek News No Comments1 Min Read

    Tighter supply from a reduced number of properties, stronger demand and price growth outstripping both the European average and other Mediterranean markets are the hallmarks of Greek “Airbnb” listings this summer.

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    Greece is outperforming its rival Mediterranean tourism markets, recording stronger figures both in average pricing and in revenue for owners and managers, at a time when the Europe-wide trend towards extending the season into autumn continues this year too.

    Specifically, data from AirDNA, the well-known short-term rental data provider, show that Greek hosts raised their prices significantly this July compared with last year, with the average daily rate (ADR) nationwide climbing 12.8% year-on-year to €200.35, a figure markedly higher than the European average increase of 8.2%, which brought the average price to €159.

    Year-on-year, prices for Greek “Airbnb” listings have risen by a wider margin than in the other major tourism markets of southern Europe and the Mediterranean.

    - Greek Airbnb prices outpacing the rest of Europe this summer appeared first on - English.

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