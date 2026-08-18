AADE: Properties starting from €1,000 up for auction, with “prime” assets in Mykonos, Marousi, Chania and Halkidiki

From properties with a starting bid of just €1,000 to plots of land in Kaló Livadi, Mykonos, a plot in Marousi, a multi-storey building in Neos Kosmos, properties in Chania and large tracts of land in Halkidiki, the program of electronic auctions posted by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) for the autumn includes a wide range of properties.

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The list includes everything from small plots and parcels of land starting at €1,000 to properties in areas of high interest. In Mykonos, listings include parcels of land in Livadi and Kaló Livadi in Ano Mera, with starting bids reaching €553,000, while in Marousi a 460.02 sq m plot with makeshift structures is being offered with a starting bid of €454,000.

In Neos Kosmos, a plot with a multi-storey building is being offered with a starting bid of €1.247 million, while in Chania two listings reach €595,200. In Halkidiki, the program includes a series of large tracts of land in Nea Gonia, Komitsa–Ouranoupoli and Arsanas, with the largest exceeding 125 stremmas.

The standout listings, according to AADE data, are as follows:

Properties from €1,000: Three electronic auctions with a starting bid of just €1,000 are scheduled for September 17, 2026. They concern a 57 sq m plot in the Municipality of Prosotsani, a 910 sq m parcel of land also in the Municipality of Prosotsani, and a 1,357 sq m parcel at the “Gyftika” location. On the same day, a 513 sq m plot in the Municipality of Prosotsani is also being auctioned, with a starting bid of €4,000.

Mykonos – Kaló Livadi: On September 16, 2026, the AADE database lists a 5,852.98 sq m parcel of land in Kaló Livadi, Ano Mera. For the same description and the same area, there are two separate listings in the official database, with starting bids of €553,000 and €59,000.

Mykonos – Livadi, Ano Mera: On the same day, a 2,873.98 sq m parcel of land appears in Livadi, in the Ano Mera community. For this property as well, the official database shows two separate listings, with starting bids of €553,000 and €59,000.

Marousi – €454,000: On November 11, 2026, a 460.02 sq m plot with makeshift structures is being auctioned at the location of Soros or Roupaki or Agioi Asomatoi or Agioi Theodoroi, on Kaltetzon and Dimitsonas streets in the Municipality of Marousi. The starting bid is €454,000.

Neos Kosmos – €1.247 million: On September 16, 2026, a 183.60 sq m plot with a multi-storey building at the intersection of Lloyd George 26 and Finley streets is being auctioned. According to the listing, the building includes a 167.85 sq m basement, a 156.85 sq m ground floor, a first and second floor with a combined area of 204.39 sq m, and a third and fourth floor with a combined area of 181.89 sq m. The starting bid is €1,247,000.

Galatas, Chania – €595,200: On November 11, 2026, an 876 sq m plot of land at the “Livadi” location in Galatas, Nea Kydonia, is being auctioned, with a starting bid of €595,200.

Kandanos – Selino, Chania – €595,200: On the same day, a 3,931.29 sq m plot with a building in the Prine district, Rodovani Local Community, in the Eastern Selino Municipal Unit of the Municipality of Kandanos, is being auctioned, with a starting bid of €595,200.

Halkidiki – more than 125 stremmas: On November 18, 2026, a 125,113.55 sq m parcel of land in Nea Gonia, Halkidiki, in the agricultural area of Neochori, is being auctioned, with a starting bid of €365,000. A 38,994 sq m parcel in Nea Gonia is also being auctioned, with a starting bid of €129,000.

Komitsa – Ouranoupoli: On November 18, a series of properties in the area are being auctioned. The official listings include a 15,813 sq m tract with a starting bid of €151,000; a 12,000 sq m tract for €114,500; an 11,625 sq m tract for €111,000; a 10,875 sq m tract for €104,000; a 9,639 sq m tract for €92,000; a 9,210 sq m tract for €88,000; a 7,500 sq m tract for €71,500; a 5,562 sq m tract for €53,000; a 5,000 sq m tract for €248,000; and a 2,750 sq m tract for €16,000.

Arsanas – €15,000: Also included on November 18 is a 1,690 sq m tract at the Arsanas location, with a starting bid of €15,000.

Agia Paraskevi – €340,000: On November 11, 2026, a 113.65 sq m fifth-floor apartment at 43 Bouboulinas Street, in the Tsakos area, is being auctioned. The listing includes an 11 sq m parking space and a 60.74 sq m rooftop area as ancillary and appurtenant spaces. The starting bid is €340,000. The database also contains a second entry of €4,800, which AADE itself explicitly describes as a “listing for the purposes of correctly reflecting the starting bid” and is not presented as a separate auction.

Lagkadas – €47,500: On November 4, 2026, a separate and independent 9,000 sq m parcel of land in the settled area of the Stanovo farm, in the Kavallari Local Community of the Municipality of Lagkadas, Thessaloniki, is being auctioned with a starting bid of €47,500.

What the legislation provides

For overdue debts to the state that remain unsettled, the tax administration may, subject to the conditions set out by law, take compulsory collection measures, including the seizure of movable assets, claims and real estate. For seizures of real estate and movable assets in the debtor’s possession, the legislation provides for a total overdue debt threshold of more than €500, while different rules apply to the seizure of claims held by third parties.

Before enforcement measures are taken, the debtor is generally required to receive an individual notice of payment/default, subject to the exceptions provided for under the Public Revenue Collection Code.

The seizure of a property does not automatically mean that it will be auctioned. Following service of the seizure report, and provided the debt is not settled, the applicable framework provides that an auction notice may be issued after 40 days have elapsed and no later than four months after the seizure, while the auction must be scheduled no later than five months after the auction notice is issued.

The procedure may be suspended in circumstances provided for by law, including the debtor’s inclusion in a valid debt-settlement program that results in the suspension of enforcement measures, or pursuant to a court decision.

The specific listings concern electronic auctions. The amounts shown are starting bids and do not necessarily represent the final prices at which the properties will be awarded.

- AADE: Properties starting from €1,000 up for auction, with “prime” assets in Mykonos, Marousi, Chania and Halkidiki appeared first on - English.