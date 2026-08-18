bitcoin-drain-is-over:-santiment-data-shows-exchange-supplies-surge-84%

The local Bitcoin shortage on trading platforms, recorded since the beginning of the summer, has officially ended. According to new on-chain metrics from analytics platform Santiment, investors returned 84% of the previously withdrawn coins to liquid exchange wallets during the first three weeks of August, coinciding with the asset’s price consolidating tightly and consistently at around $63,500.

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According to the visible Supply on Exchanges metric, the cryptocurrency outflow that began on June 12 from a peak of 1.337 million $BTC ended on July 28 at 1.304 million $BTC. Over this six-week period, exchanges shed roughly 33,000 individual coins, or 2.5%.

Dynamics of Bitcoin supply on exchanges from May 12 to Aug. 16 2026, Source: Santiment

However, by Aug. 16, balances had rapidly recovered to 1.332 million $BTC. Exchange reserves are currently only 5,200 coins below their previous June peak, while the pace of new inflows has stabilized.

Santiment experts explicitly note that the issuance of new Bitcoin ETF shares is entirely separate from public exchange addresses, as issuers purchase coins directly from miners and large long-term holders through over-the-counter desks.

This is why the return of liquid supply to trading platforms is occurring independently of institutional capital flows.

Sell-off cushion: What retail traders are preparing for

Mounting pressure on exchange balances reflects the defensive actions of retail traders, who are actively accumulating liquidity on trading platforms for potential sales amid increased external macroeconomic risks and expectations surrounding the release of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

Ultimately, the current macro trend means that expectations of an immediate price surge driven by a supply shortage are temporarily off the table, as the short-term balance of power has completely shifted in favor of sellers.

While large institutional funds continue to accumulate assets separately in the closed over-the-counter market, retail traders have built a substantial liquidity cushion on exchanges, ready for profit-taking or emergency selling at the first signs of macro market panic.