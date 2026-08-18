greek-prime-minister-hails-early-debt-repayment-as-“national-success”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has hailed the early repayment of 13 billion euros of public debt within 2026, framing it as a turning point for the country’s economy and a “national duty” fulfilled.

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

“We said it, we’re doing it, and we’re continuing,” Mitsotakis wrote in a social media post, presenting the move as the moment Greece sheds its status as the eurozone’s most heavily indebted state.

“This destructive chain of liability is now being broken,” he said, describing how a country’s debt burden ultimately falls on its citizens, and how one generation’s inability to repay its obligations passes the cost on to the next.

According to Mitsotakis, Greece is now reducing its legacy debt faster than any other European country. With Monday’s announcement of the early 13 billion euro repayment in 2026, he said, Greece leaves behind its unwanted record as the continent’s most indebted state.

The prime minister acknowledged that the announcement might not attract wide attention or be easily understood by the public, but insisted its significance was considerable, translating into greater fiscal freedom for the state, lighter burdens for citizens, particularly younger generations, and a smaller debt legacy for the future.

Debt reduction, he said, had been one of the central commitments of his government, and he welcomed the fact that sustained efforts by the administration and the Greek public were now delivering results.

The repayment arrives ahead of schedule. By 2031, Mitsotakis said, public debt is expected to fall below 110 percent of gross domestic product, having already shrunk by a third since 2021.

He linked the lower debt exposure to a second major benefit: greater credibility for Greece internationally and more favourable borrowing terms for both the state and Greek businesses.

Mitsotakis described the development as a “national success” that transcends everyday party political point-scoring, calling it one of the most substantial achievements of the Greek people. He said it reflected the optimistic outlook now being projected by a dynamic Greek economy, offering the country’s society renewed prospects and hope.

“We said it, we’re doing it, and we’re continuing,” he repeated, closing his statement.

- Greek prime minister hails early debt repayment as “national success” appeared first on - English.