the-bitcoin-price-level-where-leveraged-bulls-could-get-whacked

For bitcoin $BTC$64,157.44 traders holding bullish futures bets, $57,000 is the key level, not because it counts as key support from where the market turned higher in early June, but because that’s the level where their bullish bets could be at risk.

Understanding why starts with knowing how futures function and the concept of liquidation, the forced closure of leveraged bets by exchanges due to margin shortage.

Futures allow a trader to control a large position by depositing only a small amount as collateral upfront. The rest is effectively fronted by the exchange, in the form of leverage. If the bet works as expected, all’s well, and gains get amplified because the position is so much larger than the collateral behind it. But if the market does the opposite of the bet, losses get amplified the same way, and once those losses eat through the trader’s margin, the exchange steps in and closes the position automatically.

For the current cohort of longs, $57,000 is the level where positions turn underwater enough that exchanges may have to liquidate, unless traders step in with more collateral.