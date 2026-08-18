the-bitcoin-price-level-where-leveraged-bulls-could-get-whacked

For bitcoin $BTC$64,157.44 traders holding bullish futures bets, $57,000 is the key level, not because it counts as key support from where the market turned higher in early June, but because that’s the level where their bullish bets could be at risk.
Understanding why starts with knowing how futures function and the concept of liquidation, the forced closure of leveraged bets by exchanges due to margin shortage.
Futures allow a trader to control a large position by depositing only a small amount as collateral upfront. The rest is effectively fronted by the exchange, in the form of leverage. If the bet works as expected, all’s well, and gains get amplified because the position is so much larger than the collateral behind it. But if the market does the opposite of the bet, losses get amplified the same way, and once those losses eat through the trader’s margin, the exchange steps in and closes the position automatically.
For the current cohort of longs, $57,000 is the level where positions turn underwater enough that exchanges may have to liquidate, unless traders step in with more collateral.
“$57,000 is a key region to watch. If Bitcoin trades down into that area, we could see a massive wave of long liquidations,” Joao Wedson, CEO of crypto analytics platform Alphractal, said.
The risk is amplified by thin trading volumes. As CoinDesk reported Monday, the number of active contracts is unusually large relative to trading volume. That combination matters a scenario, where a large batch of leveraged longs get liquidated and thin order books make it harder to absorb those liquidations at stable prices. The result could a sharper, faster drop rather than a orderly pullback.
The question is whether $BTC will fall to $57,000.
Past crypto bear cycles have seen severe crashes of 76% to 84%. The latest one, which began at highs above $126,000 last October, has so far only cut prices in half. If history is any guide, there may be another leg lower still to come.
Analysts at crypto exchange Bitfinex noted that bitcoin is showing mid-to-late bear market characteristics, with price trading between the long-term holder realized price of $52,699 and the short-term holder realized price of $67,176. The realized price median, near $63,200, has provided support over the past two weeks; a break below that level could put the June low of $57,803 back in focus.