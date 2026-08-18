Tourism for All 2026–2027: Applications close on Friday, August 21 — When the results will be announced

Applications are currently underway for the revamped “Tourism for All 2026–2027” program, which provides increased financial support, expanded income criteria, and additional benefits for families and social groups.

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Tourism for All 2026: Applications underway — When is the deadline?

The application process is now open to all taxpayers, regardless of the final digit of their tax identification number (AFM). Applications opened on August 10 and will remain open until Friday, August 21, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Applications can be submitted:

-Online, through the designated platform, using Taxisnet credentials.

Applications can also be submitted through gov.gr and the vouchers.gov.gr platform using personal TAXISnet credentials. Applicants can also receive assistance and submit their applications through KEP (Citizen Service Centers).

How much financial support can you receive?

The amount of financial support varies depending on the category to which the beneficiary belongs, as well as the period during which they choose to use the digital card.

For the general category, the amount is €200 for the peak season and €300 for the off-peak season.

Single people or widowed parents with children, married couples or civil-partnership couples with at least three children, as well as old-age pensioners, can receive €300 during the peak season or €400 during the off-peak season.

The subsidy rises to €400 during the peak season and €600 during the off-peak season for people with a disability of at least 67%, as well as beneficiaries who have a child with a disability of 67% or more.

In addition, those who are selected and have four or more dependent children receive an additional €50 for each child starting with the fourth.

If an applicant falls into more than one category qualifying for increased support, they will receive the highest amount for which they are eligible.

- Tourism for All 2026–2027: Applications close on Friday, August 21 — When the results will be announced appeared first on - English.