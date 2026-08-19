Bank of Greece: Central government cash primary surplus at €3.6 billion in the first seven months

The country’s central government recorded a cash primary surplus of €3.604 billion during the first seven months of 2026, down from €7.218 billion over the same period last year.
According to data from the Bank of Greece, between January and July 2026, the cash balance of central government showed a deficit of €2.283 billion, compared with a surplus of €1.859 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.
During this period, regular budget revenues amounted to €42.887 billion, up from €40.827 billion last year.
Meanwhile, regular budget expenditure reached €41.872 billion, compared with €36.645 billion in January–July 2025.
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