The country’s central government recorded a cash primary surplus of €3.604 billion during the first seven months of 2026, down from €7.218 billion over the same period last year.

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

According to data from the Bank of Greece, between January and July 2026, the cash balance of central government showed a deficit of €2.283 billion, compared with a surplus of €1.859 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

During this period, regular budget revenues amounted to €42.887 billion, up from €40.827 billion last year.

Meanwhile, regular budget expenditure reached €41.872 billion, compared with €36.645 billion in January–July 2025.

- Bank of Greece: Central government cash primary surplus at €3.6 billion in the first seven months appeared first on - English.