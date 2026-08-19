Housing: How much prices have risen on the Greek islands — Crete leads with +50% over five years

While the Cyclades have traditionally held the distinction of having the highest prices in the residential property market, Crete is now recording the largest increase over the past five years, with asking prices up by 50%. It has also registered the largest year-on-year increase compared with 2025.

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According to the latest data from the Spitogatos listings network on the performance of the Greek island housing market this summer, the average asking price for homes in Crete now stands at €2,250 per sq. m., representing a 6.9% increase compared with summer 2025.

Five years ago, in 2021, prices in Crete stood at €1,500 per sq. m., having started from considerably lower levels than the other Aegean and Ionian islands.

Overall, this summer — traditionally the period of strongest investment interest in the so-called “island” property market — prices across the Greek islands continue to rise.

On the Aegean islands, the average asking sale price reached €2,941/sq. m., an increase of 5.9% compared with 2025 and 42% compared with 2021, when the figure was €2,071/sq. m.

On the Ionian islands, the average price this year is €2,531/sq. m., also up 5.9% from the second quarter of 2025. Compared with 2021, prices have risen even more sharply, by 47% over five years.

As for international demand for homes for sale on the Greek islands during the second quarter of 2026, the United States ranks first, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and France.

Foreign buyers are primarily interested in the Cyclades and the Dodecanese, followed by the regional units of Chania, Corfu and Heraklion. Domestic demand is also led by the Cyclades, followed by Heraklion, the Saronic Gulf Islands, Chania and the Dodecanese.

Cyclades and Northern Aegean

Across the Cyclades, average asking prices during the second quarter of 2026 showed differing trends among individual islands. Small annual declines of 1%–6% were recorded in Mykonos, Folegandros, Santorini, Sikinos and Andros, while Naxos remained relatively stable.

By contrast, Amorgos and Antiparos were among the islands recording the strongest annual increases.

Notably, during the second quarter of 2026, the average sale price of homes in Antiparos surpassed that of Mykonos, in a market with a significantly smaller supply of homes available for sale.

The composition of available supply in Antiparos is also noteworthy: of the 149 apartments available for sale in the second quarter of 2026, 104 were newly built.

The highest average asking prices in the Cyclades were therefore recorded in:

Antiparos: €7,600/sq. m.

€7,600/sq. m. Mykonos: €7,059/sq. m.

€7,059/sq. m. Paros: €5,263/sq. m.

In the Northern Aegean, all islands recorded annual increases in average asking prices during the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same quarter of 2025.

Ikaria retained the highest average sale price at €1,846/sq. m., followed by Chios at €1,533/sq. m., Lesbos at €1,136/sq. m., and Samos at €1,059/sq. m.

Crete, Dodecanese and Sporades

Greece’s largest island continues to attract interest in the residential property market throughout the year.

In Crete, during the second quarter of 2026, the Chania regional unit continued to record the highest average asking price, at €3,102/sq. m. It was followed by Rethymno at €2,202/sq. m., Heraklion at €2,200/sq. m., and Lasithi at €1,944/sq. m.

The strength of the Dodecanese property market is also reflected in housing prices, although individual islands are showing different trends.

Leros and Kalymnos stand out, recording significant annual increases compared with the second quarter of 2025. Prices in Leros rose by more than 30%, while Kalymnos recorded an increase of close to 20%.

Patmos remains at the top of the Dodecanese in terms of average asking prices, at €5,000/sq. m., followed by Astypalaia at €4,000/sq. m. and Kalymnos at €2,759/sq. m.

In the Sporades, average asking prices showed relatively moderate annual changes on most islands during the second quarter of 2026.

Skiathos remains the most expensive Sporades island, with an average price of €3,521/sq. m., followed by Alonnisos at €2,667/sq. m., Skyros at €2,402/sq. m., and Skopelos at €2,154/sq. m.

Ionian Islands

The Ionian islands remain a consistently popular choice for both Greeks and international visitors, a trend that is also reflected in the housing market.

During the second quarter of 2026, average asking prices increased on all the Ionian islands compared with the same period in 2025, with the sole exception of Kythira, which recorded a decline from the previous year.

Paxos and Kefalonia recorded the largest annual increases.

Paxos had the highest average asking price in the Ionian islands, at €3,846/sq. m., followed by Lefkada at €3,302/sq. m. and Kefalonia at €2,531/sq. m.

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