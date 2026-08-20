A 14.8% jump in tourism receipts to €8.8 billion in first half of 2026, Bank of Greece data shows

Travel receipts rose by 14.8% in the first half of 2026, reaching approximately €8.8 billion (€8,796.2 million), up from €7.66 billion (€7,664.4 million) in the same period of 2025.

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In June alone, receipts stood at €3.47 billion (€3,476.5 million), an increase of 1.2% on the €3.43 billion (€3,434.6 million) recorded in June 2025.

Current Account

According to Bank of Greece figures, the current account deficit in June 2026 narrowed by almost half compared with the same month of 2025, coming in at €602.8 million.

The goods trade deficit shrank, as exports rose faster than imports. In current prices, goods exports increased by 27.5% (14.5% in constant prices), while goods imports rose by 7.3% (1.9% in constant prices). Excluding fuel, exports were up 22.3% in current prices (15.0% in constant prices), and imports rose 5.4% (3.7% in constant prices).

The services surplus recorded a small decline, reflecting a worsening across all sub-balances, chiefly transport. Compared with June 2025, non-resident traveller arrivals rose by 6.9%, while related receipts increased by 1.2%.

The primary income deficit narrowed compared with the same month of 2025, largely reflecting lower net payments of interest, dividends and profits and, to a lesser extent, a more than doubling of net receipts from other primary income. The secondary income deficit widened compared with June 2025, as a result of higher net payments from both general government and the rest of the economy.

In the first half of 2026, the current account deficit widened by approximately €1.0 billion year on year, reaching €9.5 billion.

The goods trade deficit narrowed, as export growth outpaced that of imports. In current prices, goods exports rose by 16.1% (5.7% in constant prices) and goods imports by 4.5% (down 0.2% in constant prices). Excluding fuel, exports in current prices rose 7.9% and imports 4.1% (3.6% and 2.9% respectively in constant prices).

The services surplus widened on the back of an improved travel services balance, though this was largely offset by a worsening in other services and, to a lesser extent, transport. Compared with the first half of 2025, non-resident traveller arrivals rose by 15.4% and related receipts by 14.8%.

The primary income deficit widened compared with the same period of 2025, mainly reflecting a roughly 50% fall in net receipts from other primary income, partly offset by lower net payments of interest, dividends and profits. The secondary income balance swung into deficit from a surplus in the same period of 2025, chiefly due to lower net receipts in the rest of the economy outside general government and, to a lesser extent, higher net payments by general government.

Capital Account

In June 2026, the capital account deficit rose slightly compared with the same month of 2025, coming in at €22.9 million, reflecting a modest increase in net payments in the rest of the economy outside general government.

In the first half of 2026, the capital account surplus shrank compared with the same period of 2025, due to lower net receipts by general government.

Combined Current and Capital Account Balance

In June 2026, the combined current and capital account deficit (which reflects the economy’s need for financing from abroad) narrowed by almost half compared with the same month of 2025, to €625.7 million.

In the first half of 2026, the combined deficit widened year on year to €9.2 billion.

Financial Account

In June 2026, in the direct investment category, residents’ claims on the rest of the world recorded net flows of €220.2 million, while residents’ liabilities to the rest of the world, corresponding to non-residents’ direct investment in Greece, posted net flows of €778.1 million.

In portfolio investment, the rise in residents’ claims on the rest of the world mainly reflects a €207.8 million increase in residents’ holdings of shares in non-resident companies and, to a lesser extent, a €157.0 million rise in their holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills. The increase in liabilities was driven chiefly by a €3.5 billion rise in non-residents’ holdings of Greek bonds and treasury bills.

In the other investment category, residents’ claims on the rest of the world rose, mainly due to a €704.1 million increase in lending to non-residents by domestic financial institutions and a statistical adjustment linked to banknote issuance (€534.0 million), partly offset by a €487.6 million fall in residents’ deposits and repos abroad. The fall in residents’ liabilities stemmed mainly from a €7.1 billion decline in lending to residents by non-residents (including early repayment of loans under the Greek Loan Facility, or GLF), partly offset by a €3.9 billion rise in non-residents’ deposits and repos in Greece (including the TARGET account) and, to a lesser extent, by the statistical adjustment linked to banknote issuance (€534.0 million).

In the first half of 2026, in the direct investment category, residents’ claims on the rest of the world recorded net flows of €1.8 billion, while residents’ liabilities to the rest of the world posted net flows of €6.9 billion.

In portfolio investment, the increase in residents’ claims on the rest of the world was driven mainly by a €3.1 billion rise in residents’ holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills and, to a lesser extent, a €1.7 billion rise in their holdings of shares in non-resident companies. The increase in liabilities mainly reflects a €9.1 billion rise in non-residents’ holdings of Greek bonds and treasury bills, along with a €1.5 billion rise in non-residents’ holdings of shares in domestic companies.

In the other investment category, the rise in residents’ claims on the rest of the world reflects a €2.9 billion increase in lending to non-residents and a statistical adjustment for banknote issuance (€2.4 billion), partly offset by a €658.5 million fall in residents’ deposits and repos abroad. The rise in residents’ liabilities was mainly linked to an €8.9 billion increase in non-residents’ deposits and repos in Greece (including the TARGET account) and, to a lesser extent, the statistical adjustment for banknote issuance (€2.4 billion), which was largely offset by a €9.1 billion fall in lending to residents by foreign financial institutions.

At the end of June 2026, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at €19.5 billion, up from €15.3 billion at the end of June 2025.

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