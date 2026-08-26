“Green Breaths for Attica”: €60.4 million program for 13 redevelopment projects in parks, squares and public spaces

The Ministry of Environment and Energy, the Attica Regional Authority and the Green Fund today presented the “Green Breaths for Attica” program, with a total budget of €60.4 million.

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The program includes 13 projects in municipalities across Attica aimed at upgrading public spaces, expanding urban greenery and improving infrastructure.

The planned works include the redevelopment of squares and parks, new plantings and green spaces, sidewalks, walking routes, bicycle lanes, and sports and recreational facilities. Modern street furniture and energy-efficient lighting are also planned.

The projects will also use bioclimatic materials, irrigation systems and sustainable stormwater-management solutions, along with interventions designed to improve the urban microclimate.

The 13 projects included in the program

In Byron and Dafni-Ymittos, the Rock Theatre–Kopanas Hill complex will undergo aesthetic and bioclimatic upgrading, while in Ilioupoli, Halkiaki Park will undergo a bioclimatic redevelopment.

In Vrilissia, the bicycle lane on 25th March Street will be extended, while in Lykovrysi-Pefki, urban areas will be upgraded and greenery expanded.

Two projects concern Metamorfosi: the first involves the redevelopment of Herakleion and Bizaniou streets, while the second concerns the redevelopment of Tatoiou and Georgiou Papandreou streets.

In Chalandri, public spaces will receive landscape improvements, while in Elliniko-Argyroupoli, Family Park 208 will be upgraded.

In Paiania, the Pedoula-Kyprou public spaces will be redeveloped; in Magoula, Stamatou Square will be redeveloped; and in Marathon, the Marathon Route will be highlighted and upgraded through related interventions.

The program is rounded out by the development of public spaces along Dekeleias Avenue in Nea Filadelfeia-Nea Chalkidona, and the redevelopment of Dimitrakou Square in Rafina-Pikermi, together with measures to increase greenery.

After the event, Stavros Papastavrou said:

“A city changes when the quality of life of its citizens changes every day. When a neighborhood changes and becomes greener, more human and more beautiful. It changes when a park is upgraded, such as Halkiaki Park in Ilioupoli. It changes when a public space is strengthened and becomes a place for meeting, sports and culture, such as the iconic Rock Theatre in Byron and the Municipality of Dafni-Ymittos. This is the essence of the ‘Green Breaths for Attica’ project.”

He added that €60 million is being provided to 13 municipalities to help make neighborhoods across Attica greener, emphasizing cooperation with Attica Regional Governor Nikos Hardalias, the Green Fund and its president, Giannis Androulakis, as well as the mayors.

“We turn planning into action and action into projects, for a better quality of life for the residents of Attica,” he said.

Hardalias: Contract for “Aenaon” to be signed on September 2

For his part, Nikos Hardalias said the program targets municipalities in the Athens metropolitan area with significant environmental needs and estimated that it would “substantially contribute to improving quality of life, strengthening the resilience of cities and achieving the goals of sustainable urban development.”

According to the regional governor, all the projects will comply with European quality standards and ensure full accessibility.

Hardalias also noted that “Green Breaths” will complement the Attica Region’s program of 352 major projects and interventions through 2028. These include, he said, 64 projects to strengthen greenery and urban infrastructure, with a total budget of €311 million.

He made particular reference to the redevelopment of regional parks, with a budget of €40 million, as well as the new “Aenaon” Metropolitan Park at Faliro Bay. He announced that the contract for the project will be signed on September 2, in the presence of the prime minister.

The regional governor also thanked Papastavrou for their cooperation and shared vision of an Attica that is “truly sustainable, green and competitive, with social cohesion.”

Green Fund President Giannis Androulakis said:

“We are happy and proud to be including 13 important projects that will redevelop Attica’s urban environment while also having a development-oriented impact. Under the guidance of the Minister of Environment and Energy and in excellent cooperation with the Attica Region, we will contribute all our efforts to implementing these projects.”

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