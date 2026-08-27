bank-of-greece:-deposits-rose,-while-lending-declined-in-july

Household and private non-profit institution deposits increased by €240 million in July 2026, compared with an increase of €992 million the previous month. As a result, their total balance reached €156.385 billion. According to data from the Bank of Greece, the annual growth rate fell to 3.9%, from 4.3% in the previous month.

Ακολουθήστε το sofokleous10.gr στη Google Προσθέστε μας στις προτιμώμενες πηγές σας για να βλέπετε συχνότερα τις ειδήσεις και τις αναλύσεις μας στη Google.

By contrast, business deposits decreased by €2.254 billion in July 2026, following an increase of €7.581 billion the previous month. Their annual growth rate stood at 23.1%, compared with 23% in the previous month.

More specifically, deposits held by non-financial corporations (NFCs) fell by €2.443 billion, compared with an increase of €7.818 billion the previous month. Deposits held by insurance companies and other financial institutions increased by €190 million, following a decrease of €237 million in the previous month.

As a result, private-sector deposits fell by €2.013 billion in July 2026, compared with an increase of €8.573 billion the previous month. Their annual growth rate declined to 8.9%, from 9.3%.

Meanwhile, general government deposits decreased by €175 million in July, compared with an increase of €181 million the previous month. Their annual growth rate increased to 10.7%, from -1.7%.

Lending

On the lending side, the monthly net flow of bank financing to households and private non-profit institutions was positive by €41 million in July 2026, compared with a positive net flow of €257 million the previous month. The annual growth rate of their financing stood at 2.5%, down from 2.6%.

By contrast, the monthly net flow of bank financing to businesses was negative by €2.52 billion in July, compared with a positive net flow of €2.983 billion the previous month. The annual growth rate fell to 8.9%, from 10.2%.

In particular, the annual growth rate of bank financing to non-financial corporations (NFCs) declined to 9.1%, from 9.8% the previous month. Their monthly net financing flow was negative by €1.795 billion, compared with a positive flow of €2.235 billion the previous month.

The annual growth rate of financing to insurance companies and other financial institutions fell to 7.1%, from 13.2%. Their monthly net financing flow was negative by €757 million, compared with a positive flow of €748 million the previous month.

Overall, the annual growth rate of total bank financing to the private sector fell to 6.8%, from 7.7% in the previous month. The monthly net flow of total financing to the private sector was negative by €2.593 billion, compared with a positive net flow of €3.287 billion the previous month.

The monthly net flow of bank financing to the General Government was also negative, at €1.367 billion in July, compared with a positive flow of €213 million the previous month. The annual growth rate of financing to the General Government fell to -2.0%, from 0.4% the previous month.

Source: Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA)

- Bank of Greece: Deposits rose, while lending declined in July appeared first on - English.