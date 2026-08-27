bank-of-greece:-deposits-rose,-while-lending-declined-in-july

Household and private non-profit institution deposits increased by €240 million in July 2026, compared with an increase of €992 million the previous month. As a result, their total balance reached €156.385 billion. According to data from the Bank of Greece, the annual growth rate fell to 3.9%, from 4.3% in the previous month.
By contrast, business deposits decreased by €2.254 billion in July 2026, following an increase of €7.581 billion the previous month. Their annual growth rate stood at 23.1%, compared with 23% in the previous month.
More specifically, deposits held by non-financial corporations (NFCs) fell by €2.443 billion, compared with an increase of €7.818 billion the previous month. Deposits held by insurance companies and other financial institutions increased by €190 million, following a decrease of €237 million in the previous month.
As a result, private-sector deposits fell by €2.013 billion in July 2026, compared with an increase of €8.573 billion the previous month. Their annual growth rate declined to 8.9%, from 9.3%.
Meanwhile, general government deposits decreased by €175 million in July, compared with an increase of €181 million the previous month. Their annual growth rate increased to 10.7%, from -1.7%.
Lending
On the lending side, the monthly net flow of bank financing to households and private non-profit institutions was positive by €41 million in July 2026, compared with a positive net flow of €257 million the previous month. The annual growth rate of their financing stood at 2.5%, down from 2.6%.
By contrast, the monthly net flow of bank financing to businesses was negative by €2.52 billion in July, compared with a positive net flow of €2.983 billion the previous month. The annual growth rate fell to 8.9%, from 10.2%.
In particular, the annual growth rate of bank financing to non-financial corporations (NFCs) declined to 9.1%, from 9.8% the previous month. Their monthly net financing flow was negative by €1.795 billion, compared with a positive flow of €2.235 billion the previous month.
The annual growth rate of financing to insurance companies and other financial institutions fell to 7.1%, from 13.2%. Their monthly net financing flow was negative by €757 million, compared with a positive flow of €748 million the previous month.
Overall, the annual growth rate of total bank financing to the private sector fell to 6.8%, from 7.7% in the previous month. The monthly net flow of total financing to the private sector was negative by €2.593 billion, compared with a positive net flow of €3.287 billion the previous month.
The monthly net flow of bank financing to the General Government was also negative, at €1.367 billion in July, compared with a positive flow of €213 million the previous month. The annual growth rate of financing to the General Government fell to -2.0%, from 0.4% the previous month.
Source: Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA)
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