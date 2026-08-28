bitcoin’s-22%-rally-now-needs-real-demand-to-outlast-treasury-liquidity-boost

Bitcoin’s latest breakout may have started with a shift in U.S. Treasury-market liquidity, but analysts say its staying power will depend on whether ETF inflows and spot demand can replace the initial macro boost.

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Bitcoin surged roughly 22% during its breakout week as long-term Treasury yields fell and the dollar weakened following the U.S. Treasury’s decision to expand buybacks of longer-dated government debt. The move also triggered a major short squeeze, while demand for U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds accelerated.

The Treasury said on Aug. 19 that it would at least double the maximum size of liquidity-support buybacks for 10-to-20-year and 20-to-30-year nominal Treasuries, raising them from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation. The larger operations are scheduled to begin Sept. 9 and continue through the current refunding quarter.

Fabian Dori, chief investment officer at FINMA-regulated digital asset bank Sygnum, told crypto.news that Bitcoin’s behavior alongside other markets suggests the first stage of the rally had a strong macro component.

“The clearest tell is the combination of cross-asset behavior and crypto-market plumbing.”

Dori said Treasury’s announcement temporarily pushed long-term yields lower while weakening the dollar and lifting both gold and Bitcoin. In his view, those moves were consistent with investors seeking hard assets amid renewed concerns about currency debasement rather than a rally driven exclusively by crypto-specific demand.

Martin Lee, Market Insights Lead at DWF Labs, pointed to a similar divergence across markets. AI and technology assets remained under pressure while gold and Bitcoin ETFs attracted capital as debasement concerns returned, he told crypto.news.

As crypto.news reported earlier, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs received about $1.92 billion during the breakout week, their largest weekly inflow in 10 months.

At the same time, the price surge forced traders positioned for further weakness out of the market. Lee said a record $2.7 billion in crypto short positions were liquidated as Bitcoin cleared its previous trading range, meaning part of the apparent spot demand reflected traders buying Bitcoin to cover bearish positions.

Bitcoin rally shows signs of both macro and crypto demand

Derivatives data provides another clue about the nature of the breakout.

Dori noted that Bitcoin-denominated open interest fell during the rally while funding rates remained contained. Bitcoin futures open interest recently declined to roughly 587,584 $BTC, its lowest level in nearly five months, from around 645,760 $BTC on Aug. 14.

Rather than showing traders aggressively piling into leveraged long positions, Dori said the combination points toward forced short covering playing an important role.

Still, he does not view the entire rally as a macro trade.

“So the right interpretation is probably mixed.”

Dori said the first impulse saw Bitcoin behave more like gold, as lower long-term yields, a weaker dollar, and debasement concerns drove demand. A second, crypto-specific impulse came from ETF inflows alongside regulatory developments in Washington, including the SEC’s Regulation Crypto proposal and renewed White House pressure for progress on the CLARITY Act.

ETF flows provide some evidence that demand has continued beyond the initial Treasury shock. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded eight consecutive sessions of inflows through Wednesday, attracting about $2.8 billion over the streak.

The continued inflows matter because the initial reaction in the bond market has already weakened. BNY Markets said the decline in the term premium following the Treasury announcement had largely retraced, with long-term yields returning close to levels seen before the Aug. 19 announcement.

Bitcoin has therefore reached a point where crypto-specific buying may need to carry more of the rally if the original rate impulse continues to fade.

Sept. 9 becomes the next liquidity test

The larger Treasury buybacks do not begin until Sept. 9, raising the question of how much of their expected impact markets have already priced in.

Dori said markets normally react when such policies are announced rather than waiting for the operations themselves to begin. More important than the immediate size of the purchases, in his view, was the signal that the Treasury is willing to intervene when longer-term borrowing costs become excessively high.

Whether that support lasts will depend on what happens after the announcement’s effect fades.

Dori said rising long-end yields would suggest that the buybacks are failing to provide the expected support, while a rebuilding of the Treasury General Account could withdraw liquidity. Rapid increases in funding rates and open interest would also indicate that leverage, rather than underlying demand, had begun driving Bitcoin higher.

Weakening ETF flows or tighter dollar funding conditions would remove another source of marginal demand.

Lee similarly argued that anticipation alone cannot sustain the rally indefinitely.

“A rally on anticipation is only as durable as the flow that follows it.”

He identified ETF flows, futures basis and funding, and Bitcoin’s previous trading range as three key indicators to watch before Sept. 9.

A week of negative ETF creations while Bitcoin holds near current levels could indicate that the anticipation trade is unwinding, Lee said. He added that the three-month futures basis moved back above the 10-year Treasury yield during the rally; a reversal below that level would suggest the cash-and-carry bid had failed to persist.

The more bearish combination would be Bitcoin closing back inside its pre-breakout range while ETF flows turn negative, which Lee said would indicate that leverage drove much of the move without a durable structural bid emerging.

Liquidity increasingly extends beyond Fed rates

Both analysts also argue that investors looking only at the Federal Reserve’s policy rate may miss important forces influencing crypto prices.

Dori said Treasury cash management, particularly changes in the Treasury General Account and the mix of issuance and buybacks, has recently become an important marginal driver of liquidity. The term premium then transmits changes at the long end of the Treasury curve into risk assets.

Other channels include bank balance-sheet capacity, private credit creation, stablecoin growth and global dollar funding conditions, while the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet remains important over a longer horizon.

Lee similarly ranks dollar funding conditions and real yields ahead of the policy rate for short-term crypto market behavior, followed by the term premium. Treasury cash balances and reserve dynamics influence the liquidity underneath those markets, while issuance matters partly through its effect on longer-term yields.

For Lee, Bitcoin’s reaction to the Treasury buyback announcement showed how quickly a change at the long end of the yield curve can affect crypto even without a change in the Fed’s policy-rate outlook.

Warsh faces Bitcoin market focused on more than rates

The liquidity debate now shifts toward Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s first Jackson Hole keynote on Friday.

The latest inflation data gives the Fed a complicated backdrop. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that headline Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation rose 0.2% in July and 3.7% from a year earlier. Core PCE increased 0.2% for the month and 3.3% annually.

Real consumer spending was nearly unchanged during July, while the personal saving rate stood at 3%.

Dori said Warsh could affect short-term rate expectations by explaining how the Fed views current inflation pressures, including those connected with oil markets. Treasury is attempting to influence the longer end of the curve through its buyback program, while the Fed has more direct control over short-term rates.

“If both were to get aligned, that would be a powerful support for risk assets.”

However, Dori said a simple change in expectations for the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting may not be enough to materially alter institutional crypto positioning.

Instead, investors should watch for any signal that changes the broader liquidity outlook, such as greater tolerance for oil-driven inflation, a different balance between inflation risks and economic growth, or comments capable of repricing the Treasury term premium.

Lee said institutions should remain defensive if inflation, bond yields and the Fed’s policy outlook provide conflicting signals. Bitcoin’s reaction alongside gold could offer another clue about how investors are treating the asset.

If Bitcoin rises with gold while long-duration bonds sell off, Lee said it would strengthen the case that investors are treating $BTC as a hedge against fiscal and currency concerns. If Bitcoin instead falls alongside gold, its rate sensitivity would remain dominant, and institutions would have greater reason to reduce exposure.

For both analysts, the next stage of Bitcoin’s rally therefore depends less on any single inflation reading or September rate decision than on whether the liquidity conditions behind the breakout persist. It will also follow whether sustained ETF and spot demand can take over as the initial Treasury-driven impulse fades.