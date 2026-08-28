foreign-millionaires-buying-3-million-euro-homes-and-moving-to-athenian-riviera

Wealthy taxpayers who choose Greece through the Non-Dom scheme are not just making the investment required by the special tax regime, they are also buying extremely expensive homes, and more than half of them are British

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A few years ago there were only a few dozen of them. Today, wealthy taxpayers who choose Greece through the Non-Dom scheme are not just making the investment required by the special tax regime, they are also buying multi-million-euro homes, settling mainly on the Athenian Riviera and building up a strong presence in the luxury property market.

New data on property purchases shows how the scheme has evolved since 2020. The 213 wealthy taxpayers who have already joined the Greek Non-Dom regime have made investments worth 277 million euros.

It is now also becoming clear what happens after these taxpayers move their tax residence to Greece: many go on to buy expensive homes to settle in with their families, creating a new and particularly powerful category of buyer in the luxury property market.

Figures from Greece Sotheby’s International Realty illustrate the trend. Between 2024 and the first half of 2026, purchases of luxury homes by Non-Dom taxpayers handled through the company’s portfolio reached 58.2 million euros.

Even more striking is the size of the transactions themselves. The median purchase price stands at 2.95 million euros, or almost 3 million euros, while even the lowest transaction recorded came to 2.33 million euros.

These sums are many times higher than the minimum investment of 500,000 euros required under the Non-Dom scheme, a sign of how significantly the measure has evolved. Those who choose Greece are not limiting themselves to the amount needed to qualify for the regime. A significant share of them are buying homes worth far more and choosing to settle in the country.

By far the top choice is the Athenian Riviera, which accounts for 88% of these transactions. The southern suburbs have become the main destination for this category of buyer, combining luxury housing with proximity to the sea, easy access to central Athens and the airport, and the infrastructure sought by those relocating their lives from abroad to Greece.

Just how quickly the picture has changed is shown by another figure: until 2023, Non-Dom taxpayers had virtually no presence in Greece Sotheby’s transactions, while by 2025, just two years later, they accounted for 29% of the company’s luxury home sales. In other words, almost one in three transactions now involved a buyer who had joined the special tax regime.

British buyers

The origin of these buyers is also notable. More than half are British, with their share reaching 53%. This trend is linked to major changes in the UK. Since April 2025, Britain’s own non-dom status, which for years gave wealthy residents special tax treatment on income earned outside the United Kingdom, has been abolished.

The change in the rules has prompted a number of wealthy taxpayers to look for other countries to which they can transfer their tax residence. Greece is now among their options, having had its own scheme in place since 2020 alongside a luxury property market that has grown significantly in recent years.

When the Greek Non-Dom scheme was launched, the question was how many wealthy taxpayers would be interested in moving their tax residence here. The first applications were few, and the measure was essentially taking its first steps.

Today, 213 taxpayers have already joined the scheme, with their investments reaching 277 million euros. An earlier count put investments at just over 106 million euros, showing how much the regime’s economic footprint has grown within a few years.

The framework of Article 5A is specific. Applicants transfer their tax residence to Greece and make an investment of at least 500,000 euros. Provided they meet the conditions, they pay a flat 100,000 euros a year on all income earned abroad, regardless of its size, and the special regime can apply for up to 15 years.

The 500,000 euro investment does not have to go into property alone. It can be made in any of the ways provided for by law, which makes the new data on housing all the more interesting. A Non-Dom taxpayer may have already met the investment requirement in a different way, and then go on to buy a home worth 2, 3 or more million euros in order to settle in Greece.

Pensioners and employees

At the same time, the Non-Dom scheme is only one part of the policy Greece has pursued in recent years to attract new tax residents. Alongside Article 5A for wealthy investors, there is Article 5B for pensioners moving from abroad and Article 5C for employees and professionals who transfer their tax residence to Greece.

The latest combined figures show more than 8,000 applications and around 4,700 approvals across the three schemes. Behind the 213 wealthy investors are more than 820 pensioners from abroad and around 3,700 employees and professionals who had already been approved to join.

Pensioners are taxed at a flat rate of 7% on income earned abroad, for up to 15 years. For employees and professionals the incentive works differently: 50% of income from salaried work or business activity in Greece is exempt from tax for seven years. This last category also includes Greeks who had moved abroad and are now returning to work or run a business in the country.

- Foreign millionaires buying 3 million euro homes and moving to Athenian Riviera appeared first on - English.