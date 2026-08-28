greece’s-tax-authority-launches-ai-and-drone-command-centre-to-fight-tax-evasion

AADE, Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue, is gaining “eyes” across the entire country from its headquarters in Sepolia, an area of Athens, changing the way operations against tax evasion are run. AI agents, drones and real time data are being added to inspectors’ toolkit, while the Command Centre will provide a complete picture of targets and the teams active in the field at any given moment.

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The path to the major upgrade was opened by a decision from the Governor of AADE, George Pitsilis, published on Diavgeia, Greece’s government transparency portal, which provides for the conversion of the existing Central Operations Room into a modern, unified operational coordination centre. The “headquarters” already exists in Sepolia and is now being equipped with new technological tools to serve the increased needs of the new General Directorate of Financial Transaction Control Forces.

In practice, the Command Centre will function as the central “nervous system” of these tax operations. From the planning of an inspection through to its completion, field teams will be able to receive support and coordination in real time, while information from the field will be combined with data held in AADE’s information systems.

The decision provides for the Command Centre to be linked to multiple sources of information. The same operational picture will be able to combine data from AADE’s systems, information from third party information systems, and reports transmitted directly by teams in the field. Specific digital workflows will also be developed for each different type of inspection.

One of the key new “weapons” will be an advanced geospatial platform for operational analysis. Within a single geographic environment, inspection targets, operational forces and ongoing actions will all be mapped. In simple terms, officials in Sepolia will be able to see in real time where teams are located, what their targets are, and which operations are underway across the whole country.

The new “arsenal” will also include AI agents, which will support field inspectors, analysts and operational coordination staff. They will be able to process large volumes of information and carry out complex tasks with minimal human intervention, so that essential information reaches inspectors more quickly.

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