tourism-for-all-2026–2027:-results-of-the-first-phase-announced

The results of the draw for the first phase of the “Tourism for All 2026–2027” program have been published, and applicants can now find out whether they have been selected as beneficiaries.

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The lists of selected beneficiaries have been posted on the program’s digital platform. Citizens can also find out the result through their application by logging into the platform with their personal Taxisnet credentials.

The “Tourism for All 2026–2027” program includes expanded income criteria, with the aim of increasing the number of citizens and families who can qualify.

See the Decision on the Draw Results.

For single applicants without children, the maximum income threshold has been increased to €21,000, from the previous €19,000. For married couples without children, the threshold has risen to €33,000, from €31,000.

At the same time, significant provisions have been introduced for large families, with the income thresholds increasing by €5,000 for each child for single-parent families and families with more than four children, with no upper limit.

In addition, selected beneficiaries with four or more dependent children will receive an additional subsidy of €50 per child.

There is also a special provision for people with disabilities. Those with a disability rate of at least 67%, as well as families with children with disabilities, can participate in the program without income criteria.

The first phase of the program will run until June 30, 2027, followed by a second phase through December 31, 2027. No new draw will be held for the second phase, as beneficiaries will be selected from the waiting list generated during the first process.

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