Diesel fuel subsidy of €0.10 per liter to continue in September

The government has announced that the diesel fuel subsidy of €0.10 per liter (€0.08 plus VAT) will continue through September, according to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

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According to the ministry, the estimated fiscal cost of extending the subsidy is €30 million.

Overall, since the subsidy was introduced in April, the total fiscal cost of containing increases in diesel prices has reached €211 million.

“As international fuel prices remain at high levels, the government is continuing its targeted intervention for another month, reducing the burden on citizens and businesses and, above all, limiting the indirect effects of higher costs on the supply chain and on prices,” the Finance Ministry said in its statement.

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