ELSTAT: Unemployment rate falls to 7.9% in July – Kerameus: We continue our efforts to reduce it further

Greece’s unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in July this year, compared with 8.9% in July 2025 and the upwardly revised rate of 8.1% in June 2026. The number of unemployed stood at 376,508, marking a decrease of 45,192 people compared with July 2025 (10.7%) and a decrease of 7,968 people compared with June 2026 (2.1%).

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Among women, the unemployment rate stood at 10.4%, down from 11% in July last year, while among men it fell to 5.9%, from 7.1%.

By age group, the unemployment rate among people aged 15–24 stood at 16.8%, down from 20.4% in July 2025, while among those aged 25–74 it stood at 7.4%, compared with 8.2% a year earlier.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) Labour Force Survey, the number of employed people stood at 4,379,823, an increase of 41,365 people compared with July 2025 (1%) and an increase of 1,692 people compared with June 2026 (a statistically insignificant change).

Meanwhile, the number of people under 75 who are not part of the labour force — or “people outside the labour force” (those who are neither working nor seeking employment) — stood at 2,951,948. This represents a decrease of 35,528 people compared with July 2025 (1.2%) and an increase of 2,732 people compared with June 2026 (0.1%).

Kerameus: We Continue Our Efforts

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Niki Kerameus, stressed the need to continue efforts to further reduce unemployment and boost employment, in a statement following the release of ELSTAT’s figures.

Specifically, Ms. Kerameus said:

“Unemployment fell again in July, reaching 7.9% (from 8.9% in July last year and 17.9% in July 2019), according to ELSTAT data. Male unemployment fell to 5.9% (from 7.1% in July 2025), female unemployment fell to 10.4% (from 11% in July 2025), while youth unemployment among those under 25 fell to 16.8% (from 20.4% in July 2025). We continue our efforts to achieve an even greater reduction in unemployment and an even stronger boost to employment.”

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