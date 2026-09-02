Subsidies of up to €36,000 for all of an owner’s vacant homes: what the new decision provides for the “Home Renovation” program

Property owners can now apply for subsidies for more than one vacant home, as the new decision concerning the “Home Renovation” program removes one of the main restrictions that had been in place until now. A household can now submit an application for one or more vacant homes, with no limit on their number, provided that each property independently meets the program’s requirements.

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In practical terms, an owner with two, three, or more eligible vacant apartments no longer has to choose just one in order to participate in the program. They can seek funding for multiple properties, provided each one separately meets the prescribed criteria. At the household level, an application can also be submitted for up to one occupied home.

The subsidy for renovation, repair, and energy-upgrade works ranges from 70% to 95%, depending on the beneficiary category. The maximum amount is calculated at €300 per square meter of main living space and can reach up to €36,000 per eligible property. In addition, up to €2,500 can be covered for supplementary expenses associated with carrying out the works, such as engineering services, required permits, and energy inspections.

For a home to qualify, it must meet the program’s requirements regarding its age, size, use, and tax records. Among other conditions, it must have a building permit issued no later than December 31, 1990, and the maximum area of the main living spaces must be 120 square meters. For families with three or more children, the size limit increases to 150 square meters.

Funding is not limited to basic repairs. The program covers both renovation and energy-upgrade interventions, with a specific portion of the eligible budget required to be allocated to energy-related improvements. Once the works are completed, the home must achieve an improvement of at least one energy-efficiency category.

Another change introduced by the new decision concerns the children taken into account when determining the income thresholds. The wording now explicitly refers to an “underage child” and “underage children,” clarifying which children are counted when increasing the applicable thresholds.

For a single person, the income thresholds are €18,000 for the first income category and €25,000 for the second. For a married person or a member of a civil partnership without underage children, the thresholds are €25,000 and €35,000, respectively. With one underage child, they rise to €30,000 and €40,000, and with two children to €35,000 and €45,000. For each additional underage child, the threshold increases by €5,000.

For a single-parent family with one underage child, the corresponding thresholds are €28,000 and €39,000, with an additional €5,000 for each additional underage child.

Another important change concerns the order in which funding applications will be processed. Priority will be given to vacant homes, followed by occupied homes. For occupied homes in particular, applications will be prioritized according to income criteria, while the Implementation Guide may establish more detailed ranking rules.

Particular attention is required for properties that changed ownership during 2026. In order for a home to qualify as vacant, the tax requirements stipulated by the program must be met, and the required status of the property must be established through the tax records for the 2025 tax year. Therefore, a vacant property acquired during 2026 cannot appear on the new owner’s 2025 tax return and consequently cannot qualify through this route. Different requirements apply to occupied homes, including, among other things, declaring the property as a primary residence.

For the electronic application process, particular importance is attached to the information used to identify the property. The Property Identification Number (ATΑΚ) and electricity supply number must be correctly declared in the relevant tax returns, as the information is cross-checked electronically. Discrepancies may create problems when obtaining the Eligibility Certificate.

The Eligibility Certificate is the first “ticket” for entering the program. For vacant homes, the deadline for obtaining it has been extended to September 30, 2026. This extension concerns the initial stage and should not be confused with the subsequent stage, namely the submission of the formal Funding Application through the program’s information system.

After approval, an advance payment of part of the approved subsidy is provided to finance the start of the works. Payments and expenses must be made in accordance with the program’s rules and accompanied by the required supporting documents.

However, there are also obligations following the renovation. The property must retain the prescribed use for the period specified by the program. When the property is used for rental purposes, the program requires long-term rather than short-term rental, such as Airbnb, so that renovated vacant homes are returned to the long-term housing market.

- Subsidies of up to €36,000 for all of an owner’s vacant homes: what the new decision provides for the “Home Renovation” program appeared first on - English.