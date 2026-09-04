bitcoin-price-could-reach-$250k-$840k-if-wall-street-allocations-grow

Bitcoin Could See $5.3T in Inflows if Portfolio Adoption Accelerates

Bitcoin’s next major price move may depend less on crypto traders and more on traditional portfolio managers.

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A new adoption model by River estimates that bitcoin’s price could reach between $250,000 and $840,000 within three to five years if more investors begin allocating even a small share of their portfolios to the asset.

The thesis starts with a simple observation: bitcoin ownership remains low.

Roughly 4% of the global population owns any bitcoin, while institutional allocations are still tiny relative to the amount of wealth under management. Investment advisers, for example, currently allocate only about 0.008% of assets to bitcoin overall.

That leaves substantial room for growth if adoption continues.

Small Portfolio Shifts Could Mean Trillions for Bitcoin

The model assumes that 20% to 40% of global investment portfolios eventually allocate 2% to 4% to bitcoin. That range broadly reflects recommendations now emerging from major financial institutions, where suggested bitcoin allocations often sit between 1% and 7%.

Against an estimated $333 trillion global financial asset base, those assumptions would imply roughly $1.3 trillion to $5.3 trillion in net inflows into bitcoin.

The number is significant because bitcoin supply cannot expand in response to demand in the way shares or commodities often can.

Adoption among financial advisers is already moving higher. The share of advisers allocating to crypto rose from 22% in 2024 to 32% in 2025, while 56% said they planned to add exposure or were considering doing so.

Meanwhile, 29 of the 30 largest U.S.-registered investment advisers now hold Bitcoin, though the median allocation remains only about 0.10%.

Source: River on X

Why $1 of Inflows Could Move Bitcoin

The model also assumes that every dollar entering bitcoin creates roughly $3 in market value. That is based on bitcoin’s historical price behavior. Previous cycles produced market-value increases of about $4.50, $3.30, and $3.10 for each dollar of net inflows.

Using a conservative 3x multiplier, $1.3 trillion to $5.3 trillion of new capital would imply a bitcoin market value of roughly $5.5 trillion to $17.5 trillion.

That translates to a bitcoin price of about $250,000 to $840,000 per coin.

Source: River on X

The forecast is far from guaranteed. Adoption could slow, allocations could remain small, and the relationship between inflows and market value could weaken. Still, the core setup is difficult to ignore: Wall Street is increasingly recommending bitcoin at a time when most portfolios barely own it.

If even a fraction of that capital moves into crypto, the impact on bitcoin price could be substantial.