thessaloniki-international-fair-opens-90th-edition-today-with-japan-as-honoured-country

With more than 1,000 exhibitors, Japan as honoured country, 25 participating countries, 11 thematic sections, a special exhibition marking 100 years since the first fair in 1926, and a rich programme of parallel events, the anniversary 90th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) opens its doors today, setting the pace for nine days at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition and Congress Centre.

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For its anniversary year, TIF-Helexpo SA, the fair’s organising company, chose Japan, one of the world’s largest economies and a country that combines centuries-old tradition with innovation, as the honoured country of the 90th Thessaloniki International Fair. Greek and international visitors will explore the Japanese “universe” in Pavilion 13, a 3,200 square metre exhibition space featuring 25 companies and organisations, built around the philosophy of takumi, meaning artisan. This philosophy represents an enduring dedication to perfecting a craft, and is based on skill, precision, and human centred design.

Η 90η Διεθνής Έκθεση Θεσσαλονίκης θα διεξαχθεί 5-13 Σεπτεμβρίου 2026 με τιμώμενη χώρα την Ιαπωνία.https://t.co/PDw8z2728o#thessalonikicityguide #thessaloniki #thessaloniki_city #thessalonikimou #thessalonikicity #skg pic.twitter.com/EaVZqNdPTE — thesscityguide.gr (@thesscityguide) September 4, 2026

The Japanese pavilion will present activities covering a wide range of sectors, including the automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, health, energy and climate solutions, digital transformation, agriculture, manufacturing, insurance, tourism, and shipping. Among the companies and organisations taking part in the Japanese presence are Astellas, Daiichi Sankyo, Daikin, Fujifilm, H.I.S. Dream Travel, Interwater (representing Toray), JTI Hellas, Efthymiadis Agrotechnologies, Konica Minolta, Mitsubishi Electric, Moro Technology Corporation, Nic. J. Theocarakis (representing Nissan and Suzuki Marine), the Petros Petropoulos Group (representing Isuzu), the Saracakis Group (representing Honda Motors), the Syngelidis Group (representing Mazda), Takeda, Toyota Hellas, and Weathernews, as well as the Japan National Tourism Organization, the Japan-Greece Society, and the Honorary Consulate of Japan in Thessaloniki.

To better showcase Japanese culture, development, and technological progress, more than 40 events have been scheduled. Visitors will be able to watch, among other things, Taiko drum performances, shamisen concerts, Japanese calligraphy demonstrations, and traditional dance performances, as well as tributes to anime, manga, and cosplay. The same space will host a restaurant serving Asian cuisine, curated by the Athens Asian Food Festival, offering four different themed gastronomic menus. In honour of Japan’s participation and to mark the 90th TIF, Thessaloniki has also been decorated with Greek-Japanese symbols.

At the heart of the celebrations marking 100 years since the fair’s first edition is a specially designed exhibition titled “TIF 100 Years of the Future.” It is being co-organised with the MOMus Museum of Contemporary Art, and is housed within the fair’s grounds with free entry for all visitors. Through a wealth of archival material, historical documents, rare photographs, and modern audiovisual displays, the museum exhibition highlights the milestones that have marked the institution’s history and its enduring relationship with technological progress. The centenary is also being honoured by Greece’s postal service, ELTA, which is issuing a commemorative stamp to mark the occasion, to be unveiled during the fair.

Εκδηλώσεις Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών στο πλαίσιο της Διεθνούς Έκθεσης Θεσσαλονίκης 2026 με κεντρικό μήνυμα «Επενδύουμε στην εξωστρέφεια της Ελλάδας» (Θεσσαλονίκη, 04-13.09.2026) https://t.co/NCVyXM86Xd pic.twitter.com/HaGjzBPQiX — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) September 3, 2026

Eleven thematic sections

The 90th TIF is organised into 11 distinct thematic sections, covering the full range of modern production and services. The “Greece and Entrepreneurship” section hosts 41 chambers of commerce and 320 businesses from across the country, under the auspices of the Central Union of Chambers of Commerce of Greece.

The “Flavours of Greece” section presents products with - Designation of Origin (PDO) status and local cooperatives, while the “Gastronomy and Nutrition” section focuses on modern dietary trends, food, and drink. The “Energy and Circular Economy” sector has notable representation this year, with heating, cooling, and green infrastructure solutions.

The “Furniture and Home Equipment” section showcases the latest trends in design and decoration. A notable addition to this year’s fair is the new “Economy” section in Pavilion 13, which aims to attract private businesses by focusing on economic governance, tax compliance, and transparency.

The 90th TIF’s sections also include “Public Bodies and Organisations”, the “Cosmos and International Participations” feature, “Akademia” for higher education, the “Technology, Research and Innovation” sector for startups, research centres, and smart applications, and finally “Retail Sales” of consumer products and gift items.

Pavilion 17 will serve as a single hub for Education, Technology, Research, and Innovation, where the Regions of Attica, Western Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Central Greece, and the Peloponnese will also have a prominent presence, while the Region of Central Macedonia is also taking part in the 90th TIF.

Among the innovations at the 90th TIF is the Wellness & Fitness Arena in Pavilion 16, an experiential space focused on health, nutrition, and sport, with continuous activity throughout all nine days of the fair.

The business dimension of the fair is being strengthened through a programme of pre-arranged business meetings, co-organised by TIF-Helexpo with the Federation of Industries of Greece and the Enterprise Europe Network, focusing on sectors such as the automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. A programme of business contacts with the participating Japanese companies is also playing an important role.

Music and other events

Families will find a welcoming space at the interactive JuniorLand park, enjoying theatrical performances, sports challenges, and games, while special activities are being hosted by The Smile of the Child charity, with workshops inspired by Japan.

The festive atmosphere in the fair’s outdoor areas will be enhanced daily by municipal brass bands from across Greece as part of the “Musical Walk”, while evenings at the 90th TIF will be filled with music at Music Events Live, held beneath the fair’s iconic Arch, with concerts starting daily at 21:30. All concerts are accessible with a TIF ticket. The fair’s full programme of parallel events, along with information on the 11 thematic sections and concerts, is available on the Thessaloniki International Fair’s official website.

To meet the needs of the 90th TIF, the Metro will also operate on a 24-hour basis today, as well as on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 September. It should be noted that, this year, aiming to reduce queues at the ticket offices and speed up visitors’ entry, particularly during peak days and hours, a differentiated pricing policy has been introduced between online purchases and tickets issued at the ticket offices. Throughout the fair, the day ticket costs 9 euros online and 12 euros at the exhibition centre’s ticket offices. Online pre-sale is carried out through the more.com platform.

The fair’s opening hours are as follows: Saturday 5 and 12 September: 10:00 to 22:00; Sunday 6 and 13 September: 10:00 to 22:00; and on weekdays: 16:00 to 22:00.

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