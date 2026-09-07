Exports: 14.9% surge in first seven months — Above €5 billion for fourth consecutive month

Exports reached €32.7558 billion, an increase of €4.26 billion compared with the same period in 2025. Excluding petroleum products, exports amounted to €23.6666 billion, up 6.9%, while excluding both petroleum products and ships, they reached €23.5442 billion, an increase of 6.7%.

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In July, exports amounted to €5.0733 billion, compared with €4.3786 billion in July 2025, marking an increase of 15.9%. It was the fourth consecutive month in which exports exceeded the €5 billion mark, as well as the fifth consecutive month of growth.

Excluding petroleum products, exports increased by 6.3% to €3.5986 billion, while excluding both petroleum products and ships, they rose 6.4% to €3.5782 billion.

During the first seven months of the year, imports increased by 7.2%, reaching €51.8985 billion, compared with €48.3991 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Excluding petroleum products, imports amounted to €39.7432 billion, up 1.9%, while excluding both petroleum products and ships, they reached €39.4297 billion, up 2%.

The trade deficit in the seven-month period narrowed by 3.8%, to €19.1427 billion, from €19.9009 billion in 2025. Excluding petroleum products, it fell 4.7% to €16.0766 billion, while excluding petroleum products and ships, it declined 4.2% to €15.8855 billion.

The ratio of exports to imports increased to 63.1% in the first seven months, from 58.9% in the same period of 2025. Excluding petroleum products, the ratio rose to 59.5%, from 56.8%.

According to the PSE analysis, petroleum products and fuels recorded a 41% increase, or €2.86 billion, accounting for approximately two-thirds — specifically 67% — of the total increase in exports during the seven-month period.

The non-energy core of exports increased by 6.9%, or €1.52 billion. Raw materials rose by 23.2%, food products by 10.2% and machinery by 9.8%. Overall, nine out of the 10 sectors recorded growth during the first seven months.

Sector performance

By sector, petroleum products and fuels increased by 41% to €9.8326 billion; food and live animals rose 10.2% to €5.9844 billion; industrial products increased 5.4% to €4.8093 billion; and chemicals rose 5.1% to €4.025 billion.

Machinery exports increased by 9.8% to €3.1217 billion, miscellaneous manufactured goods by 1.7% to €2.2155 billion, raw materials by 23.2% to €1.2222 billion, beverages and tobacco by 0.6% to €932.6 million, and confidential products by 4.8% to €83.6 million.

Oils were the only category to record a decline, falling 18.7% to €529 million.

In July, exports increased in seven of the 10 sectors. Raw materials rose 40.7%, petroleum products and fuels 42.3%, food and live animals 11%, industrial products 9.3%, chemicals 7%, miscellaneous manufactured goods 8.8%, and confidential products 28.2%.

Machinery exports declined by 0.3%, beverages and tobacco by 2.5%, and oils by 20%.

Exports to the EU and third countries

In terms of geographical distribution, exports to European Union countries increased by 10.9% in July, reaching €2.8466 billion and accounting for 56.1% of total exports.

Exports to third countries increased by 22.9%, reaching €2.2267 billion and accounting for 43.9%.

Excluding petroleum products, exports to the EU increased by 7.4% in July to €2.3619 billion, while exports to third countries rose 4.4% to €1.2367 billion.

For the first seven months, exports to the EU increased by 15.1% to €18.9922 billion, representing 58% of total exports. Exports to third countries rose 14.8% to €13.7636 billion, accounting for 42%.

Excluding petroleum products, exports to the EU increased by 8.7% to €15.931 billion, while exports to third countries rose by 3.3% to €7.7356 billion. Their respective shares were 67.3% and 32.7%.

The PSE analysis also identifies high energy and transportation costs, supply-chain disruptions and the euro/dollar exchange rate as factors affecting exporters’ profit margins. At the same time, it notes that deeper penetration of non-energy products into third-country markets remains the next major challenge.

The PSE’s 2030 roadmap, according to the analysis, has two main objectives: expanding Greece’s export base so that more small and medium-sized enterprises can establish an international presence, and shifting the export mix toward products with higher added value.

The PSE is calling on the government to provide a stable tax and regulatory environment, faster customs procedures and improved infrastructure, liquidity and export-credit insurance tools, as well as practical support for exporters in their day-to-day operations.

Statement by PSE President Alkiviadis Kalabokis

PSE President Alkiviadis Kalabokis said:

“July gave Greek outward-looking business activity a rare quality: consistency. For the fourth consecutive month, exports exceeded €5 billion, while for the fifth consecutive month they recorded growth. The seven-month period closes with an increase of 14.9% and exports exceeding €32.7 billion. We are no longer talking about a strong performance, but about a stable growth trajectory that is standing the test of time.

“The most important element is the breadth of the increase. Nine out of 10 sectors are growing, while the non-energy core of exports is strengthening by 6.9%, with raw materials, food and machinery leading the way. This is broad-based growth, founded on the real productive economy.

“Behind these figures lies a quiet digital transformation. Electronic invoicing and data-analysis tools are now enabling even small and medium-sized enterprises to make targeted inroads into new markets. The digitalisation of the supply chain is the new passport to competitiveness.

“The management of our trade relationship with the United States remains crucial. Washington’s tariff policy has not halted the continued increase in our exports to the US during the first seven months of 2026. Our exports increased by 16.3%, reaching €1.59 billion from €1.37 billion. Imports from the US increased by 57.1%, to €2.23 billion from €1.42 billion.

“However, the widening deficit does not mean that our exports are weak, since they continue to increase. Rather, it primarily reflects our energy and technological dependence on the United States. These positive performances should not lead to complacency. High energy and transportation costs, supply-chain disruptions and the euro/dollar exchange rate are squeezing margins, while deeper penetration of non-energy products into third-country markets remains the next major challenge. No momentum can be taken for granted; it must be achieved and regained.

“The PSE’s 2030 roadmap, submitted to the Prime Minister ahead of the Thessaloniki International Fair, has two objectives: expanding the export base so that thousands more small and medium-sized enterprises can establish an international presence, and shifting the export mix upward toward products with high added value.

“We are asking the government for a stable tax and regulatory environment, faster customs procedures and infrastructure, liquidity and export-credit insurance tools and — above all — practical support for exporters’ day-to-day operations, rather than only medium- and long-term announcements.

“The four-month run above €5 billion has demonstrated what Greek production can achieve when quality, technology and boldness come together. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that the remainder of the year does not merely meet expectations, but exceeds them.”

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