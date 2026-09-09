athens-emerges-as-a-new-hedge-fund-hub:-after-chris-rokos,-izzy-englander’s-us-based-millennium-is-also-heading-to-greece

The US hedge fund Millennium Management, headed by Izzy Englander, is preparing to open its first office in Athens. The development follows billionaire Chris Rokos’s decision to move his headquarters to Greece, strengthening the country’s profile as an emerging international investment center. The move is part of a broader campaign by the Greek government to attract major players from London’s financial district, offering a stable and attractive tax regime for income derived from abroad.

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At the same time, the wave of fund managers leaving the United Kingdom for destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Switzerland and now Athens is being driven by higher taxes and the British government’s abolition of the non-dom regime, triggering intense political debate in London. In addition, the security guarantees and stability offered by Greece provide an advantage over other regions facing geopolitical uncertainty.

According to information reported by -, Millennium Management is preparing to open its first office in Athens, further strengthening the city’s credentials as an emerging hedge fund hub, following reports that Chris Rokos is leaving the United Kingdom for Greece.

Izzy Englander’s multistrategy fund is in talks with Greek authorities regarding the new branch and its staffing, according to people familiar with the plans. Raoul Chopra, a London-based portfolio manager, is among the executives considering the move, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the plans are private. A Millennium representative declined to comment.

The plans come as Athens launches a charm offensive aimed at attracting Britain’s wealthy hedge fund founders and enticing them to move from Mayfair to the Aegean. Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis’s next trip to London is likely to include meetings with financiers and investors to discuss potential relocations, among other priorities, according to sources familiar with the trip.

- Athens emerges as a new hedge fund hub: After Chris Rokos, Izzy Englander’s US-based millennium is also heading to Greece appeared first on - English.