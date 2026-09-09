greek-state’s-overdue-payments-to-citizens-and-businesses-to-be-tracked-via-new-“consistency”-platform

The government has announced the creation of a digital platform called “Consistency” to monitor overdue payments owed by the Greek state to individuals and businesses. The tool will track the progress of invoices and debts, giving for the first time a full picture of the bodies delaying settlement of their obligations.

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An end to chasing up government debts and hunting blindly for unpaid invoices is on the way for individuals owed money by the Greek state. A new platform open to the public will monitor the situation, and Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis announced from Thessaloniki that it will be operational within the next 100 days, before the end of December.

“Consistency” is already being built and is expected to become the digital tool for tracking overdue payments owed by the state to suppliers, businesses, taxpayers and pensioners. The aim is to record the progress of invoices more accurately and identify the bodies with the biggest delays and outstanding obligations.

‘Big brother’

At the presentation of the new platform, officials said that by 28 August 2026, 265,000 invoices had been recorded, worth a combined 22.6 billion euros. On 28 August alone, 15,000 invoices worth 146.1 million euros were logged in a single day.

However, the new digital platform will not simply record which state invoices have been paid and which remain outstanding. It will publicly expose which bodies, and their management, are delaying settlement despite having already received funding from the state budget for that purpose.

According to Pierrakakis, the platform “will give complete visibility to anyone who wants to access it”, so that people can finally establish “who owes money, in what way, and how much. We believe that full visibility and full transparency will help enormously in allowing all of us to move even faster,” the minister said.

The wider debt picture

The initiative comes as the state’s total debts to individuals, together with pending tax refunds, stood at 3.275 billion euros in July.

The largest category of debt relates to public hospitals. Their liabilities to suppliers reached 1.235 billion euros in July.

Blacklist

Public bodies and organisations that persistently delayed payments are expected to be placed on a blacklist. The new system therefore links invoice monitoring to identifying the bodies with the largest outstanding debts, in an effort to speed up state payments to individuals.

For example, in July 2026, described as a relatively good month for those owed money by the state, figures from the General Accounting Office (the finance ministry’s public accounts office) show that the state’s total overdue debts fell by 118 million euros within a single month. In July they stood at 2.646 billion euros, down from 2.764 billion euros in June.

When the 629 million euros in pending tax refunds is added to that figure, the state’s total liabilities reach 3.275 billion euros.

Specifically:

Debts owed by social security funds stood at 681 million euros, down from 715 million euros a month earlier.

Overdue obligations of municipalities amounted to 326 million euros, down from 333 million euros in June.

Debts owed by legal entities fell to 237 million euros, from 243 million euros.

The tax authority pays out

Pending tax refunds fell by 159 million euros in July, to 629 million euros, down from 788 million euros in June.

However, of that amount, 161 million euros has not been paid out because recipients are missing supporting documents or because it has not been possible to contact the taxpayers concerned.

A further 375 million euros relates to tax refunds pending for just one to 90 days, meaning they do not yet exceed the three-month threshold that would classify them as officially overdue debts.

Source: newmoney.gr

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