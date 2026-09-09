new-developments-regarding-pensions:-what-will-change-starting-in-2027-regarding-personal-differentials,-eas,-and-allowances

The government is preparing four interventions to the social security system for 2027, which are expected to be presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF). The changes concern the Solidarity Contribution for Pensioners (EAS), annual pension increases, the complete abolition of the personal difference, and additional support for low-income pensioners.

Ακολουθήστε το sofokleous10.gr στη Google Προσθέστε μας στις προτιμώμενες πηγές σας για να βλέπετε συχνότερα τις ειδήσεις και τις αναλύσεις μας στη Google.

The measures come at a time when pensioners continue to face the consequences of cuts imposed over the previous 15 years. According to the data accompanying the government’s plans, losses since 2010 resulting from the bailout-program laws and the Katrougalos law have reached as much as 45% of their income.

Changes to the Solidarity Contribution for Pensioners

A key measure under consideration is the reform of the Solidarity Contribution for Pensioners (EAS), introduced in 2010 and currently affecting approximately 440,000 pensioners receiving pensions of more than €1,468.

The main change being considered concerns the way the contribution is calculated. Until now, the EAS has been imposed on the entire pension amount from the first euro above the relevant threshold, a system that has prompted criticism over distortions and perceived unfairness.

The new model would introduce a progressive calculation, meaning that the contribution would be charged only on the portion of the pension exceeding €1,468.

For example, a pensioner receiving a monthly pension of €2,000, who currently pays €120 in EAS, would pay approximately €64 per month under the proposed system.

At the same time, the government is considering reducing the contribution’s existing eight brackets, in order to make the system simpler and more proportional.

The change is also linked to pending court proceedings concerning the EAS. On October 7, the Court of Audit is expected to issue a ruling on a pensioner’s appeal concerning the constitutionality of the current method of calculating the contribution.

Pension increases of up to 2.8% in 2027

Based on the latest estimates for the performance of the economy, pension increases in 2027 are expected to be higher than initially forecast.

The mathematical formula used to calculate the adjustment—(inflation + growth) / 2—points to a gross increase of between 2.6% and 2.8%, compared with the initial forecast of 2.4%.

The adjustment is expected to be paid before Christmas 2027.

Personal difference to end on January 1, 2027

One of the most significant changes concerns the complete abolition of the personal difference for existing pensioners from January 1, 2027.

The measure affects approximately 671,586 pensioners who, until now, have not seen pension increases reflected in their actual payments because the increases were offset against their personal difference.

Under the new system, these pensioners will receive actual increases in their pensions for the first time in years, since the adjustment will no longer be absorbed by the personal difference.

Any remaining personal-difference amount will continue to be paid as a separate component of the pension, but it will not itself increase. At the same time, social security contributions for healthcare and the EAS will not be imposed on this amount; only income tax will apply.

Support of up to €446 for vulnerable groups

Another measure under consideration is an increase in the one-off benefit, which currently stands at €300. The scenarios under consideration envisage an amount of €400 or even €446, equivalent to the level of the national pension.

The support would cover approximately 1.87 million beneficiaries, or around 85% of pensioners, as well as uninsured elderly people and people with disabilities.

The number of beneficiaries has increased by approximately 420,000 following the expansion of the income and asset eligibility criteria.

At the same time, eligibility for survivors’ pensions is being expanded, with the benefit potentially applying to widows and widowers from the age of 60 instead of 65, provided that the survivors’ pension is their sole source of income.

Losses from previous years remain the major issue

Despite the new measures, the issue of pensioners’ losses remains at the center of the debate. According to the figures presented, pension adjustments in recent years have not fully compensated for the increase in the cost of living.

Pensioners are estimated to have lost approximately €130 billion over the past 15 years (2010–2025) as a result of the bailout-program laws, while losses for the current year are estimated at around €3.3 billion.

At the same time, approximately 1.3 million supplementary pensions have not received increases, while those who still have a personal difference have seen limited or zero adjustments.

- New developments regarding pensions: What will change starting in 2027 regarding personal differentials, EAS, and allowances appeared first on - English.