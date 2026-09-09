Vasiliki Lazarakou: Companies have raised more than €25 billion on the Athens Stock Exchange since 2019

“Since 2019, 94 prospectuses have been approved, through which approximately €25.3 billion was raised, including €7 billion during the first seven months of 2026 alone. At the same time, mutual fund assets increased by 308%, reaching €25.6 billion, while 144 new mutual funds were established,” Chair of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission Vassiliki Lazarakou said, among other remarks, speaking today at the Commission’s anniversary Investment Symposium at the Gennadius Library. The event marked 35 years since the Commission was established as an independent legal entity under public law.

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Ms. Lazarakou emphasized the Hellenic Capital Market Commission’s transformation, the significant results achieved over the past seven years, and the challenges ahead.

As she noted, since 2019 the Hellenic Capital Market Commission has focused on five main areas: contributing to market development, strengthening preventive supervision, institutional reform, digital transformation, and international cooperation. This period was particularly demanding due to the pandemic and international economic and geopolitical turmoil. Nevertheless, the Commission strengthened its supervisory effectiveness and modernized its procedures and tools.

During this period, the Board of Directors adopted 2,188 decisions, while the Executive Committee adopted more than 4,000 decisions, reflecting the volume and complexity of its work. At the same time, 288 inspections were carried out, 615 letters were sent, more than 1,200 complaints were processed, and 249 warnings were issued concerning unauthorized providers.

Where violations were identified, sanctions were imposed. Fines totaling €42.6 million were imposed in 668 cases, 71 of which involved market-manipulation cases that were referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. At the same time, the number of pending cases that had been outstanding for more than five years—150 cases—was reduced to zero in 2023 and has remained at zero, while outstanding complaints fell from 268 to 135.

The strengthening of supervision was accompanied by significant market growth. Since 2019, 94 prospectuses have been approved, through which approximately €25.3 billion was raised, including €7 billion during the first seven months of 2026 alone. Meanwhile, mutual fund assets increased by 308%, reaching €25.6 billion, while 144 new mutual funds were created.

Another key development is the Commission’s digital transformation, a €15 million project funded through the Recovery and Resilience Fund. The project includes upgrading cybersecurity, integrating systems and leveraging data, and enhancing market surveillance.

At the same time, the Commission’s workforce is being strengthened, with 25 new staff members hired in 2025 and 46 specialized new positions in the pipeline. The Commission is also investing in artificial intelligence and SupTech tools, including tools to identify unauthorized providers operating online and on social media.

The next phase will focus on upgrading the Greek market, integrating it into the broader Euronext ecosystem, and creating a Savings and Investment Union. In an environment where technology, data and artificial intelligence are transforming financial markets, the challenge for regulators is not merely to keep pace with change, but to anticipate it.

The goal is a Greek capital market that is more competitive, innovative and resilient, where growth and strong supervision operate in tandem and investor confidence serves as the foundation for further development.

- Vasiliki Lazarakou: Companies have raised more than €25 billion on the Athens Stock Exchange since 2019 appeared first on - English.