Bitcoin Price Prediction: Three Straight ETF Outflow Days — Is the Streak About to Break Bad?

Bitcoin price prediction for September 12 stays bullish above $76,500, the demand zone $BTC needs to hold to keep this week’s bounce alive.

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Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is $76,500 Holding as Support Again?

$BTC trades near $77,165.70, up 0.82% today, testing the $76,500 zone that’s held as support since the current range began in July. Price sits just below the 20-day EMA at $76,997.34 and above the Supertrend’s bullish flip level at $72,754.26, both still favoring the bounce off the range low near $60,000.

Bitcoin Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

From a wider range, $BTC fell from roughly $95,000 in January to $57,500 by July, then rallied sharply in late August back above $80,000 before pulling back into today’s test of support. The 100-day EMA at $70,787.80 and 200-day at $72,896.73 sit well below current price, giving this rally room to breathe before any deeper trend question comes into play.

$BTC Support and Resistance Levels, September 12, 2026

$BTC News: Hot PPI Print Drives Yesterday’s Pullback

August PPI came in hot. The Kobeissi Letter reported:

Headline PPI rose to 5.4%, above the 5.3% forecast

Core PPI climbed to 4.6%, the highest since June 2026

July’s PPI figures were also revised higher

That combination pushed rate-hike odds up further, since price pressures aren’t cooling the way markets had hoped.

BREAKING: The US 10Y Note Yield officially rises above 4.90% for the first time since November 2023, now up +95 basis points since the Iran War began. This puts the 10Y Note Yield up another +10 basis points since the US Treasury said it was TRIPLING long-term buybacks to $6… https://t.co/Gt4T5kWJJy pic.twitter.com/xRSrXhBSFU — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 10, 2026

Meanwhile, bond markets reacted the same day. The US 10-year yield broke above 4.90% for the first time since November 2023, up 95 basis points since the Iran War began and another 10 basis points since the Treasury announced it was tripling long-term bond buybacks to $6 billion.

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Kobeissi called this a bond market fighting the Treasury’s own efforts to hold yields down, and expects 5.00%+ within the next week. Two effects are already showing up: the housing market has frozen under higher borrowing costs, and homebuyers are walking away from deals at the highest rate since 2023.

$BTC News: Analyst Flags $76,500 as the Level to Watch

Bitcoin is testing its key support region again This zone of around $76,500 has acted as a demand zone for $BTC since it began consolidating If Bitcoin holds it again, we could see a rebound in the price to the upside pic.twitter.com/pgYe2dqKBk — That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) September 10, 2026

Trader That Martini Guy, posting on X, said Bitcoin is testing the same $76,500 region that’s served as a demand zone since the current consolidation phase began, and that holding it again would set up a rebound.

That level lines up closely with today’s low of $76,509 on the daily chart, giving the call a specific, checkable price point rather than a vague zone.

$BTC News: ETF Outflows Extend to a Third Straight Session

US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted a $282.56 million net outflow on September 10, according to SoSoValue. That’s third negative sessions in a row:

Sep 10: -$282.56M

Sep 9: -$120.24M

Sep 8: -$46.65M

The current week runs through September 11, and Friday hasn’t been reported yet, but through Thursday it already shows a $449.44 million net outflow, a sharp reversal from the three positive weeks before it, $1.92 billion for the week of August 21, $924.48M for the week of August 28, and $986.85 million for the week of September 4. Whether this becomes the first net negative week since that August 21 run comes down to how Friday closes.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Upside and Downside Targets

Bullish Case, Target: $82,500

$BTC holds $76,500 and reclaims the 20-day EMA at $76,997. A close back above $80,000 would put the recent range high near $82,500 back in view, provided ETF outflows don’t extend into a full negative week.

Bearish Case, Risk Level: $72,896 (200-Day EMA)

$BTC loses $76,500 as rising yields and hot inflation data weigh further on risk assets. A break below that support exposes the 200-day EMA at $72,896, with $70,788 as the next level down.

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