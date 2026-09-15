greece-becomes-a-wealth-and-private-banking-hub-as-banque-j.-safra-sarasin-opens-athens-branch

Greece continues to be an international hub for wealth and private banking, with Banque J. Safra Sarasin (Luxembourg) SA announcing the opening of a new branch in Athens.

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The Group’s presence in Greece forms part of its strategy to further strengthen its presence in key European markets. Based in Athens, the new branch will serve clients who are tax resident/permanently resident in Greece, offering an expanded range of investment and wealth management services, as well as access to the bank’s international capabilities through its headquarters in Luxembourg.

Bank J. Safra Sarasin has Swiss roots and a history dating back to 1841. Its current name emerged from the merger of the Safra and Sarasin banking traditions. It belongs to the wider J. Safra Group, a privately held, family-controlled group with activities in banking, real estate and other sectors.

J. Safra Sarasin is primarily a private bank: it caters to affluent individuals, families, family offices and institutional investors, offering wealth management, asset management, investment advice and other services.

It has a presence in more than 30 locations worldwide and, according to figures published in 2025, manages approximately CHF 224 billion in client assets, with around 2,550 employees.

In 2025, it also made a significant move in the fintech market, acquiring Saxo Bank as its majority shareholder.

The Greek branch is registered with the Bank of Greece and begins operations today, 15 September 2026. It is headed by Lia Pittaouli, who reports to Jules Moor, CEO of Banque J. Safra Sarasin (Luxembourg) SA.

The branch will offer an attractive alternative to Greek high-net-worth clients, families and institutional investors seeking personalised services and a truly personal approach. At the same time, it will offer specialised sustainable investment solutions, backed by a proven track record and many years of experience.

Jules Moor, CEO of Banque J. Safra Sarasin (Luxembourg) SA, said: “This move confirms our commitment to the Greek market. Lia’s outstanding reputation, professionalism and expertise will be a significant asset for the bank. With the establishment of the new branch in Athens and by leveraging our booking centre in Luxembourg, the bank is exceptionally well positioned to serve clients in this strategically important market.”

Lia Pittaouli, Managing Director of Banque J. Safra Sarasin (Luxembourg) SA – Greek Branch, said: “I am particularly excited to have joined a recognised and powerful global brand in the wealth management sector. The strength of Banque J. Safra Sarasin, its family ownership and its long-term strategic focus on private and institutional clients, combined with its pioneering role in sustainable investments for more than 35 years, will undoubtedly be key factors in our success.”

The Greek woman behind the Safra banking empire

Behind the international banking group J. Safra Sarasin is one of the most powerful families in global private banking: the Safra family, with roots in the Middle East and a strong presence in Europe and Latin America. A central figure in the family is Vicky Safra, who is of Greek descent and married the Brazilian-Lebanese banker Joseph Safra. Following his death in 2020, she took the helm of a vast family fortune. Safra and her children control the family group, which has grown into one of the largest private banking groups internationally.

J. Safra Sarasin, whose history dates back to 1841, is the European arm of the family’s banking operations and specialises in private banking and wealth management. Its entry into Athens therefore marks the Group’s effort to directly target the Greek market of high-income individuals and substantial wealth.

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