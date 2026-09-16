During the January-August 2026 period, the cash balance of central government recorded a deficit of €4.625 billion, compared with a surplus of €1.723 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

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According to data from the Bank of Greece, during this period, regular budget revenues stood at €49.207 billion, up from €46.697 billion last year.

As for regular budget expenditure, this amounted to €47.313 billion, compared with €42.189 billion in the January-August 2025 period.

- Bank of Greece on Central Government cash balance: €2.147 billion primary surplus in eight-month period appeared first on - English.