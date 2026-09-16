Oil prices moved lower on Wednesday, with Brent slipping toward $107 a barrel after two consecutive sessions of gains.

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The increase in U.S. crude inventories is putting pressure on the market, while concerns over global supply remain elevated due to problems affecting energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Brent was down 1.75% at just above $107 a barrel, as investors assessed new U.S. inventory data and ongoing disruptions to oil supplies.

[Oil: Brent Edges Lower Toward $107 After Increase in U.S. Inventories]

According to the American Petroleum Institute, U.S. crude inventories increased by 7.1 million barrels last week. At the same time, gasoline and refined product inventories also rose, adding to pressure on prices.

Official U.S. government data is expected later in the day and could provide a clearer picture of the state of the market.

Supply Concerns Remain

Despite the decline in Brent, concerns over global supply remain intense.

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Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, a critical alternative oil transportation route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, remains out of service following drone attacks.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, however, that the shutdown of the pipeline is expected to last only a few days. This assessment somewhat eases concerns over a prolonged disruption to energy flows, without eliminating uncertainty.

Pressure on Aramco Deliveries

At the same time, developments in the region are creating additional pressure on alternative sources of supply.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels are moving toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, while they have intensified attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia and regional maritime trade routes.

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The disruptions have reportedly led Saudi Aramco to delay some deliveries to European customers, increasing competition for alternative oil cargoes.

Meanwhile, supply problems have also been reported in Libya, where production was disrupted.

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