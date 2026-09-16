Pensions: Who will not receive the €400 support payment in November

Around 2.2 million pensioners are expected to receive the annual financial support payment of €400, announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis from the podium of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

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The amount has increased by €100 compared with the previous €300 payment and will be paid once a year. Spread over 12 months, this corresponds to approximately €8.33 more per month compared with the previous amount, while it remains tax-free, exempt from seizure and free of deductions.

The change is particularly significant at a time when the rising cost of living continues to weigh on household budgets, although the age criterion leaves hundreds of thousands of pensioners out of the support scheme.

Who Qualifies

The new framework significantly expands the pool of beneficiaries, as the income criteria previously applied to the November payment for pensioners over the age of 65 have been abolished.

The basic requirement is that beneficiaries must have reached the age of 65 by December 31, 2025, and be receiving a final old-age or disability pension by September 2026.

The abolition of income restrictions means that the amount of a pension or other income no longer acts as a “cutoff” for those who meet the age and other eligibility criteria.

The Total Benefit Including Pension Increases

The €400 payment will be added to the annual pension increase, raising the total benefit for eligible recipients.

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According to the examples presented by the prime minister, a pensioner receiving a monthly pension of €823 will gain €208 annually from the pension increase, based on an estimated adjustment of approximately 2.4%. Together with the €400 support payment, the total annual benefit rises to €608.

For a pensioner receiving a €1,086 pension, the total annual benefit is estimated at €684, while for a pension of €1,716, it reaches €849.

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More Than 300,000 Excluded Due to Age

Despite the expansion of eligibility through the abolition of income criteria, the 65-year age limit remains in place, excluding a significant number of pensioners.

It is estimated that more than 300,000 pensioners under the age of 65 will not receive the payment, even if their pensions are particularly low.

There are, however, specific exceptions. In the case of survivors’ pensions, the age limit is set at 60, while special provisions apply to certain categories of people with disabilities and uninsured elderly people.

The result creates significant differences among pensioners. A beneficiary over the age of 65 may receive the full €400 even if they have a higher pension, while a low-income pensioner under the age of 65 may be left without the payment solely because of their age, provided they do not fall into one of the exempt categories.

When Will the €400 Be Deposited?

Payment of the increased support is scheduled for Monday, November 30, 2026.

Eligible recipients will be pensioners who meet the prescribed requirements, as well as people with disabilities and uninsured elderly people covered by the scheme.

As the payment date follows a weekend, the money is expected to begin appearing in bank accounts from the afternoon of Friday, November 27.

The Debate Over Pensioners’ Real Income

The age limit keeps the debate open over the effectiveness of annual support payments as a means of supporting disposable income.

Pensioners who are excluded have raised the issue of being treated differently solely because of their age, at a time when rising prices for food, energy and healthcare services are placing pressure on household budgets regardless of age.

The question is whether annual payments can consistently offset losses in purchasing power or whether more permanent measures affecting monthly income are needed.

Full Increase in 2027 Also for Those With a Personal Difference

New developments are also coming with pension increases for 2027, which will be paid at the end of December, before Christmas.

All pensioners will receive 100% of the annual increase, with the new system also covering approximately 670,000 pensioners with a personal difference, who until now were unable to fully benefit from adjustments.

The personal difference will no longer act as a “cutoff” for annual increases. Thus, the approximately 670,000 pensioners who received 50% of the increase last year will now receive the full adjustment that will also be granted to other pensioners.

For those eligible for the €400 payment, therefore, the end of 2026 will bring two consecutive forms of support: the annual €400 payment in November and the full pension increase for 2027 in December.

- Pensions: Who will not receive the €400 support payment in November appeared first on - English.