Kyriakos Pierrakakis in Dublin for Eurogroup and ECOFIN – Meeting agenda and key contacts

Greece’s Minister of National Economy and Finance and President of the Eurogroup, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, is traveling to Ireland to attend the meetings of the Eurogroup and the informal ECOFIN meeting on September 18 and 19. The meetings are taking place at a critical juncture for the European economy, as renewed increases in energy prices are intensifying pressure on households and businesses and once again putting energy costs at the forefront of the European economic debate.

Ακολουθήστε το sofokleous10.gr στη Google Προσθέστε μας στις προτιμώμενες πηγές σας για να βλέπετε συχνότερα τις ειδήσεις και τις αναλύσεις μας στη Google.

The productivity and growth of the Eurozone will be at the center of the Eurogroup discussions, at a time when Europe is being called upon to respond to international challenges, accelerate investment and strengthen its competitiveness. During the discussion, which will also be attended by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, finance ministers will examine priorities for boosting innovation and investment, as well as the next steps toward further integration of the European market.

The Eurogroup agenda will also include a discussion on the latest economic developments and the outlook for the Eurozone, with the participation of Aurore Lalucq, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON).

As part of the informal ECOFIN meeting, EU finance ministers and central bank governors will exchange views on key macroeconomic developments, financial stability, and the strategic priorities of the European Union’s economic and financial policy.

Key meetings and speaking engagements

Greece’s Minister of National Economy and Finance and Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis will meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin this evening.

Later, he will address the Eurofi Financial Forum, the major European gathering focused on the financial sector.

On the sidelines of the Dublin meetings, he will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and institutional leaders.

On Saturday, following the conclusion of the informal ECOFIN meeting, Mr. Pierrakakis will participate in a public discussion with Ireland’s Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris, as part of the Fine Gael Small Business & Enterprise Conference.

- Kyriakos Pierrakakis in Dublin for Eurogroup and ECOFIN – Meeting agenda and key contacts appeared first on - English.