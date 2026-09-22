Double strike on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz – Two injured on Greek-managed vessel

A new escalation of tensions is being recorded in the Strait of Hormuz, as two tankers came under attack within approximately 24 hours. Two crew members sustained minor injuries in one of the incidents, while the vessel that was hit is reportedly managed by a company based in Greece.

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According to a report by Seatrade Maritime News, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker making an inbound transit through the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unknown projectile on September 21.

Two seafarers sustained minor injuries in the strike. Despite the attack, the vessel maintained its course and continued under its own power toward its next port of destination. So far, no marine pollution or other environmental impact has been reported.

Maritime security company Vanguard Tech identified the vessel as La Stephanie. However, according to the database of Pole Star Global, the closest vessel matching the available details is the Isle of Man-flagged LR Stephanie, with a capacity of 72,825 dwt, which is managed by Universal Tankers in Greece.

The vessel’s last Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal showed it heading north, having departed from Khor Fakkan in the Gulf of Oman and heading toward Hormuz.

A day earlier, on September 20, the Liberian-flagged LPG carrier Al Maryah was attacked by an unmanned aircraft while sailing outside the Strait. The vessel, owned by ADNOC Logistics & Services, did not suffer serious damage and safely anchored at Khor Fakkan. All 19 crew members are safe, including nine Indian seafarers.

The two new attacks add to three other incidents recorded on September 17 and 18. In one of those attacks, the hull of a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was breached and a fire broke out, which was brought under control without any injuries.

At the same time, the picture regarding the actual movement of commercial vessels remains unclear. Independent tracking systems are recording single-digit numbers of transits in each direction, while data from the U.S. NCAGS service show more than 30 transits per day over the past 72 hours.

The commander of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Bradley Cooper, claimed that U.S. forces have assisted more than 2,000 commercial vessel transits in recent months, facilitating the passage of more than one billion barrels of oil out of the Persian Gulf.

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