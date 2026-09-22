Eurostat: Fuel prices in the EU rose by 23.8% in one year – 16% in Greece

Fuel and lubricant prices for private means of transport rose by an average of 23.8% across the EU between August 2025 and August 2026, according to data released today by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

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According to the relevant announcement, in 26 of the 27 EU countries, fuel and lubricant prices were higher in August 2026 compared with August 2025 (Malta is missing from the relevant tables). The annual increases in August were higher than those recorded in July 2026 in 26 EU countries and higher than those recorded in June in 24 countries.

In August 2026, compared with August 2025, 18 EU countries recorded price increases of more than 20%. The largest increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+34.5%), Lithuania (+28.8%), Finland (+27.6%), Germany (+27.5%) and France (+27.4%). The smallest price increases were recorded in Hungary (+1.3%), Sweden (+6.1%) and Ireland (+11.7%), Estonia (+14%) and Greece (+16%).

More specifically, regarding diesel and petrol prices, Eurostat data recorded increases of 8.3% and 3.3% respectively for consumers in the EU between July 2026 and August 2026.

In July 2026, diesel prices had increased by 4.3% and petrol prices by 4.7% compared with June 2026.

Between July and August 2026, diesel prices increased in 26 EU countries. The largest increases were recorded in the Czech Republic (+14.3%), Bulgaria (+13.5%) and Luxembourg (+12.3%). The smallest increases were recorded in Italy (+5.2%), Romania (+6.1%), the Netherlands (+6.2%), Denmark (+6.3%) and Greece (+6.4%).

As regards petrol prices, 22 countries recorded price increases between July and August 2026, three countries recorded decreases, while prices remained unchanged in two countries. The largest increases were recorded in Spain (+8.2%), Romania (+6.6%), Italy (+6.3%) and Cyprus (+6.2%). Small decreases were recorded in Hungary (-0.6%), Denmark (-0.3%) and Slovakia (-0.1%). In Greece, petrol prices recorded an increase of 1.9% during the same month.

- Eurostat: Fuel prices in the EU rose by 23.8% in one year – 16% in Greece appeared first on - English.