The average price of unleaded gasoline reached 2.2 euros, while the price of diesel rose to 2.21 euros

The average price of unleaded gasoline has reached almost €2.20, while diesel has climbed to €2.21.

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Fuel prices in Greece and internationally remain on an upward trajectory, while the government is expected to announce its support plan for households and businesses later this week, ahead of the start of heating oil sales on October 15.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Development’s fuel price observatory, on Monday, September 21, the nationwide average price of unleaded gasoline stood at €2.197 per litre.

At the same time, the price of diesel fuel has surpassed that of unleaded gasoline, with the average price reaching €2.224 per litre.

A key factor in determining fuel prices remains international oil prices.

Brent crude, after briefly falling below the $100 mark on Monday, is trading above that level again today, at $101.50 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil is also up 1%, reaching $96.82 a barrel.

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