skroutz-last-mile:-security-incident-leads-to-customer-contact-details-leak,-company-announces

Skroutz Last Mile has disclosed a security breach involving an information system, informing its customers that contact details linked to parcel shipments were exposed.

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As the company clarifies, credit card, payment or credential data have not been affected, as this information is not stored on Skroutz Last Mile systems and is therefore unrelated to the incident. “We have already taken the necessary steps to investigate and address the incident,” the company stressed.

Skroutz Last Mile’s Message to Its Customers

“Dear Customer,

At Skroutz Last Mile, we consider the security and protection of personal data an uncompromising priority. For this reason, we would like to inform you of a security incident involving unauthorized access to an information system of the Company, where parcel shipment data are stored (full name, address, contact telephone number).

Only the above categories of your data have been affected by the incident. It is emphasized that credit card, payment or credential data have not been affected, as these are not stored on Skroutz Last Mile systems and are therefore unrelated to the specific incident.

The Company responded to the incident immediately and took all appropriate security measures in close cooperation with the competent supervisory authorities.

In any case, we remind you of the general guidelines for avoiding fraud incidents:

Be particularly cautious of messages and/or communications that do not appear to come from official Skroutz Last Mile communication channels, and

Be particularly cautious of suspicious -s or SMS messages you may receive (phishing) that attempt to obtain your personal information or passwords.”

What Is Skroutz Last Mile?

Skroutz Last Mile is Skroutz’s courier company, created specifically to handle the delivery of parcels from the platform. Its primary role is to transport products from stores to consumers’ doorsteps, ensuring that orders arrive quickly and safely.

In addition to home delivery, the company also manages Skroutz Points, the familiar orange lockers located at various points around the city. Through these, shoppers can collect their parcels at any time during the day and can even send their own parcels to others.

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