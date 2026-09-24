chevron’s-seismic-surveys-in-blocks-in-the-ionian-sea,-southern-peloponnese-and-southern-crete-to-begin-in-december

It appears that the planning for the seismic surveys being prepared by U.S. energy giant Chevron in blocks in the Ionian Sea, Southern Peloponnese and Southern Crete is proceeding according to schedule, as indicated by the contacts held in the United States in recent days on the occasion of the UN General Assembly.

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Thus, according to -.gr information, the U.S. company appears set to begin the surveys that precede any type of drilling this December, in record time, considering that developments regarding the concession agreements moved forward during 2024.

Chevron is expected to operate in four blocks, while the 2D and 3D seismic surveys will clearly take considerable time before the company decides whether it makes sense to proceed to the next phase. It appears, however, that U.S. interest remains strong and consistent, judging at least from what was discussed in New York, at the meeting between Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou and Chevron’s head for Greece, Beatrice Bienvenu, during which the timetable for the launch of seismic surveys before the end of 2026 was confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Mr. Papastavrou discussed with Ms. Bienvenu the next steps toward achieving the common goals and maintaining the timetable, despite the demanding schedule. It was emphasized that the government is developing and maturing the hydrocarbons market in Greece, while also strengthening the confidence of international investors, adhering both to the deadlines and to all environmental requirements and safety conditions.

As part of this energy diplomacy, another important meeting will take place today at 8:00 p.m. Greece time, this time with ExxonMobil, the other energy giant that has begun operating in the country. Mr. Mitsotakis, together with Mr. Papastavrou, is expected to meet once again with John Ardill, ExxonMobil’s Vice President of Global Exploration, who plays a key role in the company’s energy investments and hydrocarbon exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean and Greece.

The meeting between Mr. Mitsotakis and Mr. Papastavrou and Mr. Ardill is aimed at better coordinating the activities of the U.S. giant, which is planning an exploration well in Block 2 of the Ionian Sea in the first months of 2027. In fact, speaking at a dinner with Greek-Americans last night, Mr. Mitsotakis placed the timing of the exploration work around the spring.

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