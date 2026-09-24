izzy-englander’s-millennium-officially-comes-to-greece:-meeting-with-mitsotakis-and-pierrakakis

In a social media post, Millennium Management, the fund founded by Izzy Englander, announced a meeting between its executives and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Minister of National Economy and Finance and President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis, focusing on establishing the company’s presence in Athens and strengthening Greece’s growing asset management ecosystem. This confirms reports from recent days that had identified Millennium among the funds viewing Athens as an attractive tax destination.

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According to information from Newmoney, the investment firm has already proceeded with the establishment of a legal entity in Greece (Millennium Capital Management Greece I.K.E.), based in Marousi.

As stated in the relevant post, “Millennium President Ajay Nagpal, EMEA CEO Martin Pabari and Senior Investment Officer Agamemnon Konstantopoulos met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis, with the aim of establishing the company’s presence in Athens and strengthening Greece’s growing asset management ecosystem.

Millennium’s presence in Athens forms part of the company’s strategy to establish the Greek capital as an important destination for talented professionals from around the world, connecting them with the strength, resources and international reach of its global platform.”

Pierrakakis: Our aim is for Athens to develop into a strong European hub for investment and international talent

“The decision by Millennium to establish a presence in Athens confirms the momentum Greece is developing as an investment and financial destination. Following our meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, I discussed with Millennium President Ajay Nagpal and EMEA CEO Martin Pabari the development of their presence in Greece and the opportunities opening up to attract capital and human resources. Our aim is for Athens to develop into a strong European hub for investment and international talent. As the country’s position on the global investment map grows, so too do the economy’s opportunities to create opportunities and income for citizens,” Kyriakos Pierrakakis wrote in a post.

Millennium: The $97 billion investment giant built by Israel Englander

Millennium is one of the world’s largest and most powerful alternative investment groups. It was founded in New York in 1989 by Israel “Izzy” Englander, starting with just $35 million in capital. Today, Englander remains the group’s Chairman and CEO. Put simply, it is a global investment giant worth almost $100 billion, which has evolved from a $35 million fund into one of the largest multi-strategy platforms internationally, with today’s 78-year-old Izzy Englander as its principal architect.

According to the latest figures published by the company itself, it manages more than $97 billion in assets under management (AUM), employs more than 7,000 people and has more than 360 investment teams across a global network of more than 140 locations. Its headquarters are in New York, while it also has a strong presence in London, Paris, Geneva, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, among others.

Its investments cover almost the entire spectrum of markets: equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, equity arbitrage and quantitative strategies. The scale is enormous, with Millennium reporting an average of more than 13 million trades per day, activity across more than 100 exchanges and trading in more than 45 currencies.

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