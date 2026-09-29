eu-energy-winter-alert:-commission-warns-of-soaring-costs,-examines-fuel-and-gas-measures

The European Union does not expect any supply problems this winter, but anticipates “very high” prices for oil and natural gas, Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen said at the informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Dublin.

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With the energy crisis caused by the war in the Middle East, “there is no doubt that we are heading for a difficult winter,” the Commissioner said, noting that Brussels is examining what it can do to make transport fuels more affordable.

“In a normal winter, around 50 million people in Europe are unable to heat their homes properly. This winter could be even worse. Therefore, we are taking the situation very seriously, without even mentioning our industry, which is also under pressure,” he continued.

Against this backdrop, Jørgensen intends to ease certain rules. Among other measures, he proposed postponing by one year the implementation of the European law on methane emissions linked to hydrocarbon imports, a measure aimed at companies in the sector. -ponement from 2027 to 2028, as recently requested by French President Emmanuel Macron, will be put forward for discussion by the member states and the European Parliament.

The law requires companies importing hydrocarbons into Europe to monitor and report emissions of methane, a highly polluting gas. Many fossil fuel-producing countries, including the United States, oppose the measure, arguing that if it is implemented in Europe, it could slow down their exports.

Environmental organizations, on the other hand, warn that postponing the measure would have no impact on energy prices.

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