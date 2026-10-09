A total of €63,782,008.50 will be paid to 61,636 beneficiaries between October 12 and 16, 2026, as part of scheduled payments by the e-EFKA social security agency and the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

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According to an announcement by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the payments are broken down as follows:

Payments by e-EFKA:

On October 14, €182,008.50 will be paid to 136 beneficiaries receiving benefits from the former Self-Employed Workers’ Insurance Organisation (OAEE).

Between October 12 and 16, €18 million will be paid to 900 beneficiaries following the issuance of lump-sum benefit decisions.

Payments by DYPA:

€22 million will be paid to 36,000 beneficiaries in unemployment benefits and other allowances.

€3 million will be paid to 4,000 mothers receiving subsidised maternity leave.

€19 million will be paid to 18,000 beneficiaries under subsidised employment programmes.

€1.6 million will be paid to 2,600 beneficiary organisations under contributions for public-benefit employment programmes.

- e-EFKA and DYPA payment schedule through October 16 appeared first on - English.